Russians fire 389 projectiles on Kherson Oblast, injuring civilian
Wednesday, 26 April 2023, 07:42
Russian troops attacked Kherson Oblast 75 times over the past 24 hours, firing 389 projectiles from heavy artillery, UAVs and aircraft.
Source: Oleksandr Prokudin, Head of the Kherson Oblast Military Administration, on Telegram
Details: The city of Kherson came under Russian fire 11 times on 25 April.
The Russian military has bombarded residential areas of Kherson Oblast’s settlements, as well as church buildings and shops of the Bilozerka rural hromada [an administrative unit designating a town, village or several villages and their adjacent territories – ed.] in the Kherson district.
One person has been injured in the Russian attacks.
