All Sections
Укр Рус Eng Support Us
Укр Рус Eng
Support Us


Lavrov is a clown, and Russia a terrorist – Czech Foreign Minister

European PravdaWednesday, 26 April 2023, 09:36
Lavrov is a clown, and Russia a terrorist – Czech Foreign Minister
Jan Lipavský, photo DeFodi Images via Getty Images

Jan Lipavský, Czech Foreign Minister, in his response to his Russian counterpart Sergey Lavrov's comments about the Czech president, called the Russian diplomat "a clown" and said that the leadership of the terrorist Russia should stand trial.

Source: European Pravda

Lipavský wrote on Twitter that "the statements of Lavrov the clown about our president Pavel are simply ridiculous." 

Advertisement:

"Russia is a terrorist state, and its leadership should face an international tribunal," the Czech diplomat stressed.

Lipavský did not specify which of Lavrov’s statements he was referring to. However, the Russian Foreign Minister recently said that the reaction of the Czech president to China's position on Ukraine "does not correspond to political norms". 

"These are statements that have nothing to do with the work of a normal political figure," Lavrov said.

Petr Pavel, Czech President, stated that China could not be trusted as a mediator in establishing peace between Russia and Ukraine in an interview with Politico, because it benefits Beijing to continue the war.

Apart from the Czech Republic, other countries are also sceptical that China can act as a neutral mediator, given its "friendship without limits" with Russia.

Journalists fight on their own frontline. Support Ukrainska Pravda or become our patron!

Advertisement:

Zelenskyy visits US, holds meeting with Defense Secretary and top general – photo

Movement of lorries from Poland to Ukraine through "unblocked" Dorohusk checkpoint blocked again

Hungarian Foreign Minister does not change his mind about decisions on Ukraine at the EU summit after conversation with Kuleba – photo

Death of Commander-in-Chief's aide: Court imposes measure of restraint

Zelenskyy to address senators and meet with House of Representatives speaker during visit to US

Truck traffic at Dorohusk-Yahodyn checkpoint unblocked

All News
RECENT NEWS
21:52
Ukrainian Deputy Prime Minister spoke with Hungarian Foreign Minister
21:40
Zelenskyy congratulates newly elected Polish PM Tusk
21:37
Over 100 EU countries' MPs call on US Congress to approve aid for Ukraine
21:07
Most ministers agrees it's not time to weaken support for Ukraine – EU High Representative
20:48
Zelenskyy visits US, holds meeting with Defense Secretary and top general – photo
20:30
Leaders of Hungarian communities in Transcarpathia ask Hungarian PM to support negotiations on Ukraine's accession to EU
20:11
Movement of lorries from Poland to Ukraine through "unblocked" Dorohusk checkpoint blocked again
20:04
Over last day, 73 combat clashes take place at front; Russia use multiple-launch rocket systems 46 times – General Staff
19:55
UK and Norway officially announce creation of maritime coalition for Ukraine
19:50
Russians launch several groups of attack drones, south threatened for now
All News
Advertisement: