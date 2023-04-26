All Sections
Укр Рус Eng Support Us
Укр Рус Eng
Support Us


Lavrov is a clown, and Russia a terrorist – Czech Foreign Minister

European PravdaWednesday, 26 April 2023, 09:36
Lavrov is a clown, and Russia a terrorist – Czech Foreign Minister
Jan Lipavský, photo DeFodi Images via Getty Images

Jan Lipavský, Czech Foreign Minister, in his response to his Russian counterpart Sergey Lavrov's comments about the Czech president, called the Russian diplomat "a clown" and said that the leadership of the terrorist Russia should stand trial.

Source: European Pravda

Lipavský wrote on Twitter that "the statements of Lavrov the clown about our president Pavel are simply ridiculous." 

"Russia is a terrorist state, and its leadership should face an international tribunal," the Czech diplomat stressed.

Lipavský did not specify which of Lavrov’s statements he was referring to. However, the Russian Foreign Minister recently said that the reaction of the Czech president to China's position on Ukraine "does not correspond to political norms". 

We have launched English Twitter! Follow us!

"These are statements that have nothing to do with the work of a normal political figure," Lavrov said.

Petr Pavel, Czech President, stated that China could not be trusted as a mediator in establishing peace between Russia and Ukraine in an interview with Politico, because it benefits Beijing to continue the war.

Apart from the Czech Republic, other countries are also sceptical that China can act as a neutral mediator, given its "friendship without limits" with Russia.

Journalists fight on their own frontline. Support Ukrainska Pravda or become our patron!

Advertisement:

Zelenskyy calls on Rada to extend martial law and mobilisation

Ukraine's National Security Secretary on 15 reasons Ukrainians want Russia to vanish

PHOTONight attack on Pavlohrad: over 100 residential buildings and 9 schools and kindergartens damaged

Minister of Reintegration advises residents under occupation: Don't accept Russian passports, wait for Ukraine's Armed Forces

Ukraine's Defence Minister believes Russia will receive signal to give up revenge and collapse

Medvedev says Musk "not up to the task" because Twitter caved in to Ukrainians

All News
RECENT NEWS
20:59
Zelenskyy calls on Rada to extend martial law and mobilisation
20:50
Russian security service officers pose as civilians to track down partisans on occupied territories of Ukraine
20:28
Explosions rock Russian military headquarters in Zaporizhzhia
19:04
updated from 19:59, photoRussian forces attack city of Kherson and oblast, private houses ablaze
19:01
Bakhmut and Marinka in epicentre of fighting, Russians advanced in direction of Predtechyno and Pervomaisk – General Staff
18:36
Ukraine's National Security Secretary on 15 reasons Ukrainians want Russia to vanish
18:27
Diplomats expelled from Moscow returned to Germany after Russia's spies were expelled from Berlin
18:16
PHOTO, VIDEOExplosions in Crimea: Russian occupation forces say they downed a drone
17:57
Сourt arrested 5 vessels exporting Ukrainian grain stolen by Russians through Crimea
16:58
Russian forces hit Chernihiv Oblast, killing child
All News
Advertisement: