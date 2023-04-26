Ukrainian Airborne Assault Forces masterly destroy Russian infantry fighting vehicle
Wednesday, 26 April 2023, 09:55
Paratroopers from the 25th Separate Sicheslav Airborne Brigade have destroyed a Russian Ural truck and a BMP-2 infantry fighting vehicle belonging to the Russian occupiers.
Source: 25th Separate Sicheslav Airborne Brigade
Quote: "Sicheslav paratroopers are inflicting fire on the occupiers in Luhansk Oblast with pinpoint accuracy."
Details: A video released by the paratroopers shows the successful destruction of an Ural and a BMP-2 belonging to the Russian forces.
Journalists fight on their own frontline. Support Ukrainska Pravda or become our patron!