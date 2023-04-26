All Sections
Zelenskyy warns the world about Russia's nuclear blackmail on anniversary of Chornobyl disaster

Tetiana LozovenkoWednesday, 26 April 2023, 11:26
Zelenskyy warns the world about Russia's nuclear blackmail on anniversary of Chornobyl disaster

Marking the 37th anniversary of the Chornobyl Nuclear Power Plant (NPP) disaster, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy said the world must do everything possible to prevent Russia from using nuclear facilities to blackmail Ukraine and the rest of the world.

Source: President Zelenskyy on Telegram

Quote from Zelenskyy: "Thirty-seven years ago, the accident at the Chornobyl Nuclear Power Plant left a huge scar for the whole world. The radiation leak turned the once peaceful and developed area into an exclusion zone. Today, the 30-kilometre zone around the Chornobyl NPP remains a dangerous area with high concentrations of radiation.

Last year, the occupiers not only captured the power plant, but put the whole world in danger. We have to do everything we can to prevent the terrorist state from using nuclear energy facilities to blackmail Ukraine and the rest of the world."

Details: Zelenskyy explained that in the year following the resumption of Ukrainian control over the Chornobyl NPP, scientific and security facilities have resumed their work there.

The Ukrainian President stressed that Ukraine and the world had paid a high price to address the aftermath of the 1986 Chornobyl disaster, the fallout of which can be felt to this day.

