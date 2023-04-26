All Sections
Укр Рус Eng Support Us
Укр Рус Eng
Support Us


Zelenskyy warns the world about Russia's nuclear blackmail on anniversary of Chornobyl disaster

Tetiana LozovenkoWednesday, 26 April 2023, 11:26
Zelenskyy warns the world about Russia's nuclear blackmail on anniversary of Chornobyl disaster

Marking the 37th anniversary of the Chornobyl Nuclear Power Plant (NPP) disaster, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy said the world must do everything possible to prevent Russia from using nuclear facilities to blackmail Ukraine and the rest of the world.

Source: President Zelenskyy on Telegram

Quote from Zelenskyy: "Thirty-seven years ago, the accident at the Chornobyl Nuclear Power Plant left a huge scar for the whole world. The radiation leak turned the once peaceful and developed area into an exclusion zone. Today, the 30-kilometre zone around the Chornobyl NPP remains a dangerous area with high concentrations of radiation.

Last year, the occupiers not only captured the power plant, but put the whole world in danger. We have to do everything we can to prevent the terrorist state from using nuclear energy facilities to blackmail Ukraine and the rest of the world."

Details: Zelenskyy explained that in the year following the resumption of Ukrainian control over the Chornobyl NPP, scientific and security facilities have resumed their work there.

The Ukrainian President stressed that Ukraine and the world had paid a high price to address the aftermath of the 1986 Chornobyl disaster, the fallout of which can be felt to this day.

We have launched English Twitter! Follow us!

Journalists fight on their own frontline. Support Ukrainska Pravda or become our patron!

Advertisement:

Zelenskyy calls on Rada to extend martial law and mobilisation

Ukraine's National Security Secretary on 15 reasons Ukrainians want Russia to vanish

PHOTONight attack on Pavlohrad: over 100 residential buildings and 9 schools and kindergartens damaged

Minister of Reintegration advises residents under occupation: Don't accept Russian passports, wait for Ukraine's Armed Forces

Ukraine's Defence Minister believes Russia will receive signal to give up revenge and collapse

Medvedev says Musk "not up to the task" because Twitter caved in to Ukrainians

All News
RECENT NEWS
20:59
Zelenskyy calls on Rada to extend martial law and mobilisation
20:50
Russian security service officers pose as civilians to track down partisans on occupied territories of Ukraine
20:28
Explosions rock Russian military headquarters in Zaporizhzhia
19:04
updated from 19:59, photoRussian forces attack city of Kherson and oblast, private houses ablaze
19:01
Bakhmut and Marinka in epicentre of fighting, Russians advanced in direction of Predtechyno and Pervomaisk – General Staff
18:36
Ukraine's National Security Secretary on 15 reasons Ukrainians want Russia to vanish
18:27
Diplomats expelled from Moscow returned to Germany after Russia's spies were expelled from Berlin
18:16
PHOTO, VIDEOExplosions in Crimea: Russian occupation forces say they downed a drone
17:57
Сourt arrested 5 vessels exporting Ukrainian grain stolen by Russians through Crimea
16:58
Russian forces hit Chernihiv Oblast, killing child
All News
Advertisement: