In the city of Nicosia, the capital of Cyprus, the building of the Russian Center of Science and Culture (RCSC) caught fire; according to witnesses, Molotov cocktails were thrown at it.

Source: Russian propaganda news agency TASS with reference to the head of the centre Alina Radchenko

Quote from Radchenko: "There were two loud bangs, a wall and the roof are on fire."

Details: According to her, people have been evacuated. The police have surrounded the building, firefighters are working on the scene.

Photo: RBC

