All Sections
Укр Рус Eng Support Us
Укр Рус Eng
Support Us


Russian cultural centre set on fire in Cyprus: someone threw Molotov cocktail

STANISLAV POHORILOVWednesday, 26 April 2023, 15:08
Russian cultural centre set on fire in Cyprus: someone threw Molotov cocktail
BURNING CULTURAL CENTRE, PHOTO: RADIO LIBERTY

In the city of Nicosia, the capital of Cyprus, the building of the Russian Center of Science and Culture (RCSC) caught fire; according to witnesses, Molotov cocktails were thrown at it.

Source: Russian propaganda news agency TASS with reference to the head of the centre Alina Radchenko

Quote from Radchenko: "There were two loud bangs, a wall and the roof are on fire."

Details: According to her, people have been evacuated. The police have surrounded the building, firefighters are working on the scene.

 
Photo: RBC
 
Photo: RBC
 
Photo: RBC

Journalists fight on their own frontline. Support Ukrainska Pravda or become our patron!

We have launched English Twitter! Follow us!

Advertisement:

Zelenskyy calls on Rada to extend martial law and mobilisation

Ukraine's National Security Secretary on 15 reasons Ukrainians want Russia to vanish

PHOTONight attack on Pavlohrad: over 100 residential buildings and 9 schools and kindergartens damaged

Minister of Reintegration advises residents under occupation: Don't accept Russian passports, wait for Ukraine's Armed Forces

Ukraine's Defence Minister believes Russia will receive signal to give up revenge and collapse

Medvedev says Musk "not up to the task" because Twitter caved in to Ukrainians

All News
RECENT NEWS
20:59
Zelenskyy calls on Rada to extend martial law and mobilisation
20:50
Russian security service officers pose as civilians to track down partisans on occupied territories of Ukraine
20:28
Explosions rock Russian military headquarters in Zaporizhzhia
19:04
updated from 19:59, photoRussian forces attack city of Kherson and oblast, private houses ablaze
19:01
Bakhmut and Marinka in epicentre of fighting, Russians advanced in direction of Predtechyno and Pervomaisk – General Staff
18:36
Ukraine's National Security Secretary on 15 reasons Ukrainians want Russia to vanish
18:27
Diplomats expelled from Moscow returned to Germany after Russia's spies were expelled from Berlin
18:16
PHOTO, VIDEOExplosions in Crimea: Russian occupation forces say they downed a drone
17:57
Сourt arrested 5 vessels exporting Ukrainian grain stolen by Russians through Crimea
16:58
Russian forces hit Chernihiv Oblast, killing child
All News
Advertisement: