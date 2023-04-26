All Sections
Russian cultural centre set on fire in Cyprus: someone threw Molotov cocktail

STANISLAV POHORILOVWednesday, 26 April 2023, 15:08
Russian cultural centre set on fire in Cyprus: someone threw Molotov cocktail
BURNING CULTURAL CENTRE, PHOTO: RADIO LIBERTY

In the city of Nicosia, the capital of Cyprus, the building of the Russian Center of Science and Culture (RCSC) caught fire; according to witnesses, Molotov cocktails were thrown at it.

Source: Russian propaganda news agency TASS with reference to the head of the centre Alina Radchenko

Advertisement:

Quote from Radchenko: "There were two loud bangs, a wall and the roof are on fire."

Details: According to her, people have been evacuated. The police have surrounded the building, firefighters are working on the scene.

 
Photo: RBC
 
Photo: RBC
 
Photo: RBC

Advertisement: