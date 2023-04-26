Zelenskyy appoints ambassador to China

Pavlo Riabikin, photo by the press office of Boryspil Airport

Volodymyr Zelenskyy, the President of Ukraine, has appointed Pavlo Riabikin as Ambassador Extraordinary and Plenipotentiary of Ukraine to the People's Republic of China.

Source: website of the President of Ukraine

Details: A corresponding decree was published on the official website of the President of Ukraine.

For reference: Pavlo Riabikin graduated from Taras Shevchenko National University of Kyiv majoring in Law, and qualified as a lawyer and specialist in international relations. He speaks English and German.

From 1991 to 2000 he worked as an assistant. He was a member of the Kyiv City Bar Association and the Kyiv City Qualification and Disciplinary Bar Commission.

In 2000-2005 he was a Member of the Ukrainian Parliament (Verkhovna Rada) and sat on the parliamentary committee on legal policy. From 2002 onwards he chaired the economic legislation subcommittee of the Verkhovna Rada committee on economic policy, management of the national economy, property and investments.

From July 2005 to August 2006 Ryabikin was the Deputy Minister of Transport and Communications of Ukraine.

From August 2009 to June 2010 he was Ukraine's Ambassador Extraordinary and Plenipotentiary to Denmark. He has the diplomatic rank of ambassador of the 2nd class (since 2010).

In 2012-2014 he sat on the Verkhovna Rada committee on transport and communications. In 2014-2015 he was Deputy Head of the Kyiv City State Administration.

In March 2017, Ryabikin became CEO of Boryspil airport.

From November 2020 to November 2021 he was the Head of the State Customs Service of Ukraine. In 2021, he was appointed Ukraine's Minister for Strategic Industries. He left office in March.

