Croatia accepts 19 Ukrainian soldiers for treatment

Wednesday, 26 April 2023, 21:12
On Wednesday, 19 Ukrainian soldiers arrived in Croatia for treatment, along with 9 members of their families.

Source: Embassy of Ukraine in Croatia, reports European Pravda.

Details: Croatia will provide the full range of medical, organisational and living needs for the defenders of Ukraine during their treatment, and family members will be provided with accommodations and support during their relatives' stay.

"Croats know the vulnerability and pain of wounds sustained while defending their homeland. Therefore, on 16 March 2023, the Croatian government decided to provide assistance in the treatment and rehabilitation of the wounded from Ukraine," the embassy said.

At the end of March, Croatian Veterans Affairs Minister Tomo Medved visited Ukraine together with Croatian Prime Minister Andrej Plenković to take part in a ceremony marking the anniversary of the liberation of Bucha.

After the visit, he said that Croatia plans to accept wounded Ukrainian soldiers for treatment and rehabilitation.

