All Sections
Укр Рус Eng Support Us
Укр Рус Eng
Support Us


Partners have delivered over 98% of combat vehicles promised to Kyiv – Supreme Allied Commander Europe

European PravdaWednesday, 26 April 2023, 22:30
Partners have delivered over 98% of combat vehicles promised to Kyiv – Supreme Allied Commander Europe
CHTISTOPHER CAVOLI, PHOTO FROM FACEBOOK OF THE U.S. EUROPEAN COMMAND (EUCOM)

General Christopher Cavoli, Supreme Allied Commander Europe, is convinced that Ukraine will receive the promised equipment for a counter-offensive in time. 

Source: Cavoli during a hearing of the US Senate Committee on Armed Services, as reported by European Pravda

Quote: "We sat down with our Ukrainian colleagues, and we calculated the amount of materials they would need for this offensive. and we gathered it from our allies, who were very generous, especially in regard to tanks and armoured fighting vehicles. And we have been shipping it into [Ukraine]; over 98% of the combat vehicles are already there."

Advertisement:

"I am very confident that we have delivered the material that they need, and will continue a pipeline to sustain their operations as well."

Details: Cavoli has said that the material support and training provided to Ukraine by more than 50 international donors so far has been huge and fundamental to the success of the Ukrainian military.

"Over the winter, our coalition has enabled the Ukrainian military to generate capabilities necessary to defend and to regain parts of [Ukraine's] sovereign territory," Cavoli said.

He has also expressed confidence that Ukrainian partners are making good use of the assistance provided.

Background: General Christopher Cavoli supports sending the most modern Western weapons, including F-16 fighter jets and long-range missiles, to Ukraine in order to bring its victory in the war against Russia closer.

Journalists fight on their own frontline. Support Ukrainska Pravda or become our patron!

Advertisement:

Zelenskyy visits US, holds meeting with Defense Secretary and top general – photo

Movement of lorries from Poland to Ukraine through "unblocked" Dorohusk checkpoint blocked again

Hungarian Foreign Minister does not change his mind about decisions on Ukraine at the EU summit after conversation with Kuleba – photo

Death of Commander-in-Chief's aide: Court imposes measure of restraint

Zelenskyy to address senators and meet with House of Representatives speaker during visit to US

Truck traffic at Dorohusk-Yahodyn checkpoint unblocked

All News
RECENT NEWS
21:52
Ukrainian Deputy Prime Minister spoke with Hungarian Foreign Minister
21:40
Zelenskyy congratulates newly elected Polish PM Tusk
21:37
Over 100 EU countries' MPs call on US Congress to approve aid for Ukraine
21:07
Most ministers agrees it's not time to weaken support for Ukraine – EU High Representative
20:48
Zelenskyy visits US, holds meeting with Defense Secretary and top general – photo
20:30
Leaders of Hungarian communities in Transcarpathia ask Hungarian PM to support negotiations on Ukraine's accession to EU
20:11
Movement of lorries from Poland to Ukraine through "unblocked" Dorohusk checkpoint blocked again
20:04
Over last day, 73 combat clashes take place at front; Russia use multiple-launch rocket systems 46 times – General Staff
19:55
UK and Norway officially announce creation of maritime coalition for Ukraine
19:50
Russians launch several groups of attack drones, south threatened for now
All News
Advertisement: