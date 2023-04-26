Partners have delivered over 98% of combat vehicles promised to Kyiv – Supreme Allied Commander Europe

General Christopher Cavoli, Supreme Allied Commander Europe, is convinced that Ukraine will receive the promised equipment for a counter-offensive in time.

Source: Cavoli during a hearing of the US Senate Committee on Armed Services, as reported by European Pravda

Quote: "We sat down with our Ukrainian colleagues, and we calculated the amount of materials they would need for this offensive. and we gathered it from our allies, who were very generous, especially in regard to tanks and armoured fighting vehicles. And we have been shipping it into [Ukraine]; over 98% of the combat vehicles are already there."

"I am very confident that we have delivered the material that they need, and will continue a pipeline to sustain their operations as well."

Details: Cavoli has said that the material support and training provided to Ukraine by more than 50 international donors so far has been huge and fundamental to the success of the Ukrainian military.

"Over the winter, our coalition has enabled the Ukrainian military to generate capabilities necessary to defend and to regain parts of [Ukraine's] sovereign territory," Cavoli said.

He has also expressed confidence that Ukrainian partners are making good use of the assistance provided.

Background: General Christopher Cavoli supports sending the most modern Western weapons, including F-16 fighter jets and long-range missiles, to Ukraine in order to bring its victory in the war against Russia closer.

