All Sections
Укр Рус Eng Support Us
Укр Рус Eng
Support Us


Partners have delivered over 98% of combat vehicles promised to Kyiv – Supreme Allied Commander Europe

European PravdaWednesday, 26 April 2023, 22:30
Partners have delivered over 98% of combat vehicles promised to Kyiv – Supreme Allied Commander Europe
CHTISTOPHER CAVOLI, PHOTO FROM FACEBOOK OF THE U.S. EUROPEAN COMMAND (EUCOM)

General Christopher Cavoli, Supreme Allied Commander Europe, is convinced that Ukraine will receive the promised equipment for a counter-offensive in time. 

Source: Cavoli during a hearing of the US Senate Committee on Armed Services, as reported by European Pravda

Quote: "We sat down with our Ukrainian colleagues, and we calculated the amount of materials they would need for this offensive. and we gathered it from our allies, who were very generous, especially in regard to tanks and armoured fighting vehicles. And we have been shipping it into [Ukraine]; over 98% of the combat vehicles are already there."

"I am very confident that we have delivered the material that they need, and will continue a pipeline to sustain their operations as well."

Details: Cavoli has said that the material support and training provided to Ukraine by more than 50 international donors so far has been huge and fundamental to the success of the Ukrainian military.

"Over the winter, our coalition has enabled the Ukrainian military to generate capabilities necessary to defend and to regain parts of [Ukraine's] sovereign territory," Cavoli said.

He has also expressed confidence that Ukrainian partners are making good use of the assistance provided.

We have launched English Twitter! Follow us!

Background: General Christopher Cavoli supports sending the most modern Western weapons, including F-16 fighter jets and long-range missiles, to Ukraine in order to bring its victory in the war against Russia closer.

Journalists fight on their own frontline. Support Ukrainska Pravda or become our patron!

Advertisement:

Zelenskyy calls on Rada to extend martial law and mobilisation

Ukraine's National Security Secretary on 15 reasons Ukrainians want Russia to vanish

PHOTONight attack on Pavlohrad: over 100 residential buildings and 9 schools and kindergartens damaged

Minister of Reintegration advises residents under occupation: Don't accept Russian passports, wait for Ukraine's Armed Forces

Ukraine's Defence Minister believes Russia will receive signal to give up revenge and collapse

Medvedev says Musk "not up to the task" because Twitter caved in to Ukrainians

All News
RECENT NEWS
20:59
Zelenskyy calls on Rada to extend martial law and mobilisation
20:50
Russian security service officers pose as civilians to track down partisans on occupied territories of Ukraine
20:28
Explosions rock Russian military headquarters in Zaporizhzhia
19:04
updated from 19:59, photoRussian forces attack city of Kherson and oblast, private houses ablaze
19:01
Bakhmut and Marinka in epicentre of fighting, Russians advanced in direction of Predtechyno and Pervomaisk – General Staff
18:36
Ukraine's National Security Secretary on 15 reasons Ukrainians want Russia to vanish
18:27
Diplomats expelled from Moscow returned to Germany after Russia's spies were expelled from Berlin
18:16
PHOTO, VIDEOExplosions in Crimea: Russian occupation forces say they downed a drone
17:57
Сourt arrested 5 vessels exporting Ukrainian grain stolen by Russians through Crimea
16:58
Russian forces hit Chernihiv Oblast, killing child
All News
Advertisement: