Power was cut off in the village of Klimovo in Russia's Bryansk Oblast on the night of 26-27 April, with the local authorities claiming it was fire from Ukrainian troops.

Source: Aleksandr Bogomaz, the governor of Bryansk Oblast

Quote: "Ukrainian nationalists fired on the territory of the village of Klimovo. There were no casualties.

As a result of the attack, the power supply was disrupted and there is no electricity in the village."

Journalists fight on their own frontline. Support Ukrainska Pravda or become our patron!