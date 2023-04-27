All Sections
Wreckage of object similar to air-to-ground rocket found in forest in northern Poland

Thursday, 27 April 2023, 08:57
Wreckage of object similar to air-to-ground rocket found in forest in northern Poland

In the forest near the town of Bydgoszcz, northern Poland, wreckage of a military object was found; journalists learned that it could be an air-to-ground missile.

Source: European Pravda, reported by RMF24.

The very fact of finding a military object has been officially confirmed. 

"The remains of an unidentified military target were found. The situation does not threaten the safety of residents," the official Twitter account of the Ministry of Defence said in the morning. 

"The Military Department of the District Prosecutor's Office in Gdansk, under the supervision of the National Prosecutor's office, has launched an investigation into the remains of a military aerial target found in a forest about a dozen kilometres from Bydgoszcz. In addition to prosecutors, military experts, police, and gendarmerie are working on the site," Prosecutor General Zbigniew Zebro wrote on Twitter.

RMF FM journalists learned from their sources that it was probably an air-to-ground rocket, and it was found on Tuesday, but it seems to have fallen some time ago. The wreckage allegedly has inscriptions in Russian on it, which may indicate Soviet-made weapons, and there is ostensibly no warhead. The Gdansk Prosecutor's Office declined to comment on the allegations. 

From residents' comments to the Polish media, there were suggestions that a rocket or drone fell there.

The area is located about 500 km away from the border of Ukraine, more than 400 km away from the border with Belarus and about 240 km away from Russia's Kaliningrad Oblast. 

