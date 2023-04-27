All Sections
First such attack on Mykolaiv in 4 months – city mayor on Russian night attacks

Alona MazurenkoThursday, 27 April 2023, 09:56
First such attack on Mykolaiv in 4 months – city mayor on Russian night attacks

Oleksandr Sienkevych, Mayor of Mykolaiv, has reported that there has been no such powerful Russian attack on the city since the end of December 2022. The invaders fired 4 Kalibr cruise missiles on the city on the night of 27 April.

Source: State Emergency Service of Ukraine; Sienkevych on the air of Radio Free Europe/Radio Liberty; Zelenskyy on Telegram

Details: Russian forces fired four Kalibr missiles on Mykolaiv from the Black Sea on the night of 27 April.

The mayor said the city has not seen such an attack since the New Year: "People have weaned from this; there was a bit of panic."

He noted that all the procedures had been worked out. The authorities are estimating the number of people who need to be resettled.

The utility company cut off the power and gas supply after the strike. Due to the attack, there is currently no electricity in one of the neighbourhoods.

The mayor stated there are no military facilities near the hit site, and there are almost no military personnel in Mykolaiv at the moment.

President Volodymyr Zelenskyy also responded to the attack.

Quote from Zelenskyy: "The country-invader never ceases to prove that the main goal of this war is terror and the destruction of Ukrainians and everything Ukrainian… the terrorists will not get away with this yet another crime against humanity. We will find all the culprits. There will be accountability for everything."

Details: Emergency workers have put out two fires in an area of 100 square metres and another one in an area of 500 square metres.

A single-storey residential building has been severely damaged in the attack. In particular, six people have been injured, and one person has been killed.

The blast wave smashed out doors and windows in a five-storey building (at a different address). 17 people are reported to have been injured, including a child.

A total of 100 firefighters were engaged to deal with the aftermath of the attack.

Background: On the night of 27 April at around 01:20, Russian troops launched a missile attack on Mykolaiv. Residential buildings and a historic building in the city have been damaged due to munitions and debris, and two fires were recorded.

23 people have been injured, and one person has been killed in the attack.

Advertisement: