Ukrainians' donations buy 155 armoured personnel carriers for Ukrainian army

"Economichna Pravda"Thursday, 27 April 2023, 21:08

At least three Ukrainian charitable foundations contributed funds to purchase 155 British-made armoured personnel carriers (APCs).

Source: Ekonomichna Pravda

Details: Ukrainian fundraisers faced a challenging task: to raise funds, but also to find the necessary armoured vehicles in the UK, still in working condition, to purchase them from their private owners and then to deliver them to Ukraine.

The Serhiy Prytula Charity Foundation raised money in November 2022, during Russian large-scale attacks on Ukraine’s energy infrastructure. Ukrainians donated 236 million hryvnias (approximately US$6.4 million) within 36 hours. This money was used to purchase 101 APCs.

Petro Poroshenko, former president of Ukraine, bought 14 APCs worth 18.4 million hryvnias (approximately US$498,000). He paid half the amount using his personal funds and the rest using the money raised by the charitable foundation he founded.

The Ukrainian World Congress [an international non-profit organisation and coordination assembly of Ukrainian public organisations in diaspora – ed.] raised money in 70 countries and purchased and delivered 25 APCs to Ukraine. Another 15 APCs are being prepared to be delivered to Ukraine. The total price of the APCs was around 100 million hryvnias (approximately US$2.7 million).

Ukrainian volunteers have purchased a total of 155 APCs in the UK. The media often discuss the FV103 Spartan, but the FV105 Sultan, FV104 Samaritan, FV432 and others were also sent to Ukraine.

