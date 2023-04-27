Poland simplifies drone export to Ukraine

Poland, at the request of the Ukrainian side, has simplified the export of drones to Ukraine. The decision will come into force on Friday, 28 April.

Details: The drones will be exported on the basis of a general permit granted by the Minister of Economic Development and Technology of the Republic of Poland.

The first deputy prime minister and Minister of Economy have repeatedly stressed that the Armed Forces of Ukraine are in dire need of UAVs, both of domestic and foreign production, to protect and defeat the aggressor. The government of Ukraine, for its part, has simplified the import of UAVs.

At the same time, Ukraine worked with partners at all levels to ensure that the relevant simplifications were adopted by them.

"Today, we have the result of our work. The decision of the Polish government will help accelerate the supply of UAVs to the contact line, strengthen Ukraine's defence capability and accelerate the victory over the aggressor," said Taras Kachka, Deputy Economy Minister and trade representative of Ukraine.

According to the decision of the Minister of Economic Development and Technology of the Republic of Poland, a general permit for the export of UAVs to Ukraine can be used by any entity located on the territory of Poland (commercial or non-profit organisation, or an individual).

The introduction of a general permit eliminates the need to obtain an individual permit when exporting each batch of drones.

It is worth noting that the permit applies only to a certain category of drones defined in the order: UAVs designed for controlled flight outside the operator's line of sight, with a maximum duration of at least 30 minutes, but less than one hour, and intended for take-off and maintenance. Stable and controlled flight with wind gusts of at least 46.3 km/h.

At the same time, a general permit is not granted if the exporter or supplier knows that these UAVs may be intended for use in the development, production or operation of weapons.

Permission is not granted if they are used as parts or components of weapons that were exported without or in violation of the necessary permission.

