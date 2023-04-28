Attacks on Sumy Oblast: over 130 strikes recorded in one day

The Russian occupiers carried out 27 attacks on the border hromadas [a hromada is an administrative unit designating a town, village or several villages and their adjacent territories – ed.] in Sumy Oblast during 27 April; more than 130 strikes from mortars, artillery, grenade launchers, as well as rocket launches from the territory of the Russian Federation were recorded.

Source: Sumy Oblast Military Administration on Facebook

Details: Russian troops fired mortars on the territory of Seredyna-Buda hromada, 22 explosions were recorded. They launched 4 rockets from a helicopter from the territory of the Russian Federation at the city of Seredyna-Buda.

In Esman hromada, 23 strikes from mortars, and 5 attacks from tubed artillery were recorded. Additionally, Russian troops launched a rocket from a helicopter. As a result of the attacks, 3 residential buildings were damaged.

In Znob-Novhorodske hromada, Russian troops fired mortars (9 explosions); shelling from an AGS automatic grenade launcher (5 shots) was also recorded. In addition, they launched 3 rockets from a helicopter on the territory of the hromada.

The Russians dropped 3 mines on the territory of Shalyhyne hromada.

There were 4 mortar explosions in Svesa hromada.

In Bilopillia hromada, 31 strikes from mortars and 4 from tubed artillery were recorded.

Russian troops fired from artillery (6 explosions) on Yunakivka hromada.

They fired artillery at Khotin community; 4 strikes were recorded there.

Artillery fire (5 explosions) and mortar fire (4 mortar bombs) were recorded in Myropillia hromada.

