Path to peace is to arm Ukraine with F-16s – Ukraine's Foreign Minister after Russian missile attack

Dmytro Kuleba, Ukraine's Foreign Minister, believes that Russia's missile strikes on Ukrainian cities on the night of 27-28 April are further evidence of the need to arm Ukraine with F-16 fighter jets.

Source: Kuleba on Twitter, as reported by European Pravda

Details: Kuleba noted that missile strikes that kill innocent Ukrainians in their sleep, including a two-year-old child, are Russia's response to all peace initiatives.

Quote: "The way to peace is to kick Russia out of Ukraine. The way to peace is to arm Ukraine with F-16s and protect children from Russian terror," the minister stressed.

Missile strikes killing innocent Ukrainians in their sleep, including a 2-years-old child, is Russia’s response to all peace initiatives. The way to peace is to kick Russia out of Ukraine. The way to peace is to arm Ukraine with F-16s and protect children from Russian terror. — Dmytro Kuleba (@DmytroKuleba) April 28, 2023

Background:

On the night of 28 April, Russia launched another missile attack on Ukrainian cities. A Russian missile hit a residential building in the city of Uman, Cherkasy Oblast, killing seven people, including a child, and injuring 17 others.

One child has been wounded and several apartments have been damaged when Russian missile debris fell on a residential multi-storey building in the city of Ukrainka, Kyiv Oblast.

A young woman and a three-year-old child were killed overnight during a Russian attack on the city of Dnipro.

Journalists fight on their own frontline. Support Ukrainska Pravda or become our patron!