All Sections
Укр Рус Eng Support Us
Укр Рус Eng
Support Us


Debris from Russian missile damages multi-storey building in Ukrainka, Kyiv Oblast: child in hospital

Iryna BalachukFriday, 28 April 2023, 08:37
Debris from Russian missile damages multi-storey building in Ukrainka, Kyiv Oblast: child in hospital

One child has been wounded and several apartments damaged when Russian missile debris fell on a residential multi-storey building in the city of Ukrainka, Kyiv Oblast.

Source: Ruslan Kravchenko, Head of Kyiv Oblast State Administration, on Facebook; Andrii Niebytov, Head of the Main Directorate of the National Police of Ukraine in Kyiv Oblast, on Telegram  

Quote from Kravchenko: "Debris from a Russian missile has hit a multi-storey building in the city of Ukrainka. As a result, apartments on the 4th and 5th floors were damaged. The fire was contained at 05:30. The wounded child was taken to Okhmatdyt clinic."

Advertisement:

Details: All relevant services are working at the scene.

Niebytov specified that a 13-year-old girl had been wounded.

He also published a photo of the damaged house and called on people to be as careful as possible and follow the rules for air-raid warnings.

 
A house in Ukrainka damaged by missile debris
PHOTO FROM NIEBYTOV'S TELEGRAM

Kravchenko reiterated that Russian forces attacked Kyiv Oblast at night again, with an air-raid warning being in force for more than 2 hours.

 
Russian missile shot down in the city of Ukrainka
PHOTO FROM NIEBYTOV'S TELEGRAM

Air defence forces destroyed all the Russian targets.

Journalists fight on their own frontline. Support Ukrainska Pravda or become our patron!

Advertisement:

Zelenskyy visits US, holds meeting with Defense Secretary and top general – photo

Movement of lorries from Poland to Ukraine through "unblocked" Dorohusk checkpoint blocked again

Hungarian Foreign Minister does not change his mind about decisions on Ukraine at the EU summit after conversation with Kuleba – photo

Death of Commander-in-Chief's aide: Court imposes measure of restraint

Zelenskyy to address senators and meet with House of Representatives speaker during visit to US

Truck traffic at Dorohusk-Yahodyn checkpoint unblocked

All News
RECENT NEWS
21:52
Ukrainian Deputy Prime Minister spoke with Hungarian Foreign Minister
21:40
Zelenskyy congratulates newly elected Polish PM Tusk
21:37
Over 100 EU countries' MPs call on US Congress to approve aid for Ukraine
21:07
Most ministers agrees it's not time to weaken support for Ukraine – EU High Representative
20:48
Zelenskyy visits US, holds meeting with Defense Secretary and top general – photo
20:30
Leaders of Hungarian communities in Transcarpathia ask Hungarian PM to support negotiations on Ukraine's accession to EU
20:11
Movement of lorries from Poland to Ukraine through "unblocked" Dorohusk checkpoint blocked again
20:04
Over last day, 73 combat clashes take place at front; Russia use multiple-launch rocket systems 46 times – General Staff
19:55
UK and Norway officially announce creation of maritime coalition for Ukraine
19:50
Russians launch several groups of attack drones, south threatened for now
All News
Advertisement: