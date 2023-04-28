Debris from Russian missile damages multi-storey building in Ukrainka, Kyiv Oblast: child in hospital
One child has been wounded and several apartments damaged when Russian missile debris fell on a residential multi-storey building in the city of Ukrainka, Kyiv Oblast.
Source: Ruslan Kravchenko, Head of Kyiv Oblast State Administration, on Facebook; Andrii Niebytov, Head of the Main Directorate of the National Police of Ukraine in Kyiv Oblast, on Telegram
Quote from Kravchenko: "Debris from a Russian missile has hit a multi-storey building in the city of Ukrainka. As a result, apartments on the 4th and 5th floors were damaged. The fire was contained at 05:30. The wounded child was taken to Okhmatdyt clinic."
Details: All relevant services are working at the scene.
Niebytov specified that a 13-year-old girl had been wounded.
He also published a photo of the damaged house and called on people to be as careful as possible and follow the rules for air-raid warnings.
Kravchenko reiterated that Russian forces attacked Kyiv Oblast at night again, with an air-raid warning being in force for more than 2 hours.
Air defence forces destroyed all the Russian targets.
