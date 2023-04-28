Debris from Russian missile damages multi-storey building in Ukrainka, Kyiv Oblast: child in hospital

One child has been wounded and several apartments damaged when Russian missile debris fell on a residential multi-storey building in the city of Ukrainka, Kyiv Oblast.

Source: Ruslan Kravchenko, Head of Kyiv Oblast State Administration, on Facebook; Andrii Niebytov, Head of the Main Directorate of the National Police of Ukraine in Kyiv Oblast, on Telegram

Quote from Kravchenko: "Debris from a Russian missile has hit a multi-storey building in the city of Ukrainka. As a result, apartments on the 4th and 5th floors were damaged. The fire was contained at 05:30. The wounded child was taken to Okhmatdyt clinic."

Details: All relevant services are working at the scene.

Niebytov specified that a 13-year-old girl had been wounded.

He also published a photo of the damaged house and called on people to be as careful as possible and follow the rules for air-raid warnings.

A house in Ukrainka damaged by missile debris PHOTO FROM NIEBYTOV'S TELEGRAM

Kravchenko reiterated that Russian forces attacked Kyiv Oblast at night again, with an air-raid warning being in force for more than 2 hours.

Russian missile shot down in the city of Ukrainka PHOTO FROM NIEBYTOV'S TELEGRAM

Air defence forces destroyed all the Russian targets.

Journalists fight on their own frontline. Support Ukrainska Pravda or become our patron!