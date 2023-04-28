All Sections
Укр Рус Eng Support Us
Укр Рус Eng
Support Us


Debris from Russian missile damages multi-storey building in Ukrainka, Kyiv Oblast: child in hospital

Iryna BalachukFriday, 28 April 2023, 08:37
Debris from Russian missile damages multi-storey building in Ukrainka, Kyiv Oblast: child in hospital

One child has been wounded and several apartments damaged when Russian missile debris fell on a residential multi-storey building in the city of Ukrainka, Kyiv Oblast.

Source: Ruslan Kravchenko, Head of Kyiv Oblast State Administration, on Facebook; Andrii Niebytov, Head of the Main Directorate of the National Police of Ukraine in Kyiv Oblast, on Telegram  

Quote from Kravchenko: "Debris from a Russian missile has hit a multi-storey building in the city of Ukrainka. As a result, apartments on the 4th and 5th floors were damaged. The fire was contained at 05:30. The wounded child was taken to Okhmatdyt clinic."

Details: All relevant services are working at the scene.

Niebytov specified that a 13-year-old girl had been wounded.

He also published a photo of the damaged house and called on people to be as careful as possible and follow the rules for air-raid warnings.

 
A house in Ukrainka damaged by missile debris
PHOTO FROM NIEBYTOV'S TELEGRAM

Kravchenko reiterated that Russian forces attacked Kyiv Oblast at night again, with an air-raid warning being in force for more than 2 hours.

We have launched English Twitter! Follow us!

 
Russian missile shot down in the city of Ukrainka
PHOTO FROM NIEBYTOV'S TELEGRAM

Air defence forces destroyed all the Russian targets.

Journalists fight on their own frontline. Support Ukrainska Pravda or become our patron!

Advertisement:

Russian political opposition sign declaration in Europe against Putin's regime and war in Ukraine

Zelenskyy calls on Rada to extend martial law and mobilisation

Ukraine's National Security Secretary on 15 reasons Ukrainians want Russia to vanish

PHOTONight attack on Pavlohrad: over 100 residential buildings and 9 schools and kindergartens damaged

Minister of Reintegration advises residents under occupation: Don't accept Russian passports, wait for Ukraine's Armed Forces

Ukraine's Defence Minister believes Russia will receive signal to give up revenge and collapse

All News
RECENT NEWS
21:34
Russian political opposition sign declaration in Europe against Putin's regime and war in Ukraine
20:59
Zelenskyy calls on Rada to extend martial law and mobilisation
20:50
Russian security service officers pose as civilians to track down partisans on occupied territories of Ukraine
20:28
Explosions rock Russian military headquarters in Zaporizhzhia
19:04
updated from 19:59, photoRussian forces attack city of Kherson and oblast, private houses ablaze
19:01
Bakhmut and Marinka in epicentre of fighting, Russians advanced in direction of Predtechyno and Pervomaisk – General Staff
18:36
Ukraine's National Security Secretary on 15 reasons Ukrainians want Russia to vanish
18:27
Diplomats expelled from Moscow returned to Germany after Russia's spies were expelled from Berlin
18:16
PHOTO, VIDEOExplosions in Crimea: Russian occupation forces say they downed a drone
17:57
Сourt arrested 5 vessels exporting Ukrainian grain stolen by Russians through Crimea
All News
Advertisement: