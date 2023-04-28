There may be energy shortages in summer – Ukrenergo

Getty Images

Spring and summer may be the seasons when there is typically excess capacity in the power grid, but this year could also see shortages in the summer because of the damage done to equipment.

Source: Volodymyr Kudrytskyi, CEO of the national power company Ukrenergo, on the national joint 24/7 newscast.

Usually there is an excess of capacity during the spring and summer, which allows Ukraine to export electricity, but this year, due to the significant damage caused to its power plants, there may be shortages in the summer.

"The spring-summer 2023 repair campaign will be one of the most difficult ones. This is because of the large-scale destruction that the power system suffered in winter and because several major power plants remain under occupation," Kudrytskyi said.

The capacity of these power plants was not sufficient in winter and is not sufficient now, he added. In Ukraine, all available generating capacities will be activated to keep the grid balanced during repairs.

Kudrytskyi said the shortfall would be compensated for by increasing capacity at the thermal power plants that are available to us. It is also possible that instead of exporting electricity, as is currently done, imports will be boosted to cover consumption.

Note:

Power plants started their annual repair campaign, a mandatory procedure for winterisation, at the end of April.

