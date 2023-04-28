All Sections
Zelenskyy asks Commander-in-Chief Zaluzhnyi to send military commanders from rear to contact line

Ukrainska PravdaFriday, 28 April 2023, 14:08
Oleksii Reznikov, Photo: UP

The military commanders from military staffing centres will be sent to the contact line, and they will be replaced by injured soldiers.

Source: Oleksii Reznikov, Minister of Defence of Ukraine, cited by Ukrinform

Quote: "The President of Ukraine [Volodymyr Zelenskyy – ed.] gave Valerii Zaluzhnyi [Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces of Ukraine - ed.] a simple but serious recommendation to send the majority of military commanders, who currently have office jobs in staffing centres, to the contact line as soldiers.

They can be replaced with injured soldiers who are also competent in conducting mobilisation activities."

