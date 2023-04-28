Zelenskyy asks Commander-in-Chief Zaluzhnyi to send military commanders from rear to contact line
Friday, 28 April 2023, 14:08
The military commanders from military staffing centres will be sent to the contact line, and they will be replaced by injured soldiers.
Source: Oleksii Reznikov, Minister of Defence of Ukraine, cited by Ukrinform
Quote: "The President of Ukraine [Volodymyr Zelenskyy – ed.] gave Valerii Zaluzhnyi [Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces of Ukraine - ed.] a simple but serious recommendation to send the majority of military commanders, who currently have office jobs in staffing centres, to the contact line as soldiers.
Advertisement:
They can be replaced with injured soldiers who are also competent in conducting mobilisation activities."
Journalists fight on their own frontline. Support Ukrainska Pravda or become our patron!