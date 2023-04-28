"For Uman!": Ukraine's state border guards promise revenge to Russia
Friday, 28 April 2023, 15:45
Ukrainian border guards have promised that the Russian occupiers will not get away with the deaths of civilians in the city of Uman.
Source: State Border Guard Service of Ukraine
Quote: "While the occupiers are brutally attacking our towns and villages, our soldiers will destroy this scum on the battlefield.
These inhumans once again resorted to attacking Ukraine’s oblasts this morning [on 28 April], causing deaths and injuries to civilians.
The punishment will reach everyone!"
Background:
- On early 28 April, Russia launched another attack on Ukraine, firing 23 cruise missiles from strategic aircraft. Ukrainian air defence shot down 21 missiles. Two missiles hit the city of Uman in Cherkasy Oblast.
- A Russian missile hit a residential building in the city of Uman, Cherkasy Oblast. Seven people, including a child, were reportedly killed, and 17 others were injured as of the morning of 28 April.
- The attack resulted in the collapse of an entire stairwell of a building where 109 people were living or registered. Twenty-seven apartments were completely destroyed.
- Thirty-three cars were completely burned out or damaged. Emergency rescue workers are doing their best to clear the rubble as soon as possible.
- As of 14:47, the death toll following the Russian attack on Uman has risen to 17, three of whom are children.
