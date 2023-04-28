All Sections
"For Uman!": Ukraine's state border guards promise revenge to Russia

VALENTYNA ROMANENKOFriday, 28 April 2023, 15:45
For Uman!: Ukraine's state border guards promise revenge to Russia
screenshot

Ukrainian border guards have promised that the Russian occupiers will not get away with the deaths of civilians in the city of Uman.

Source: State Border Guard Service of Ukraine

Quote: "While the occupiers are brutally attacking our towns and villages, our soldiers will destroy this scum on the battlefield.

These inhumans once again resorted to attacking Ukraine’s oblasts this morning [on 28 April], causing deaths and injuries to civilians.

The punishment will reach everyone!"

Background:

