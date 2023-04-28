All Sections
"For Uman!": Ukraine's state border guards promise revenge to Russia

VALENTYNA ROMANENKOFriday, 28 April 2023, 15:45
Ukrainian border guards have promised that the Russian occupiers will not get away with the deaths of civilians in the city of Uman.

Source: State Border Guard Service of Ukraine

Quote: "While the occupiers are brutally attacking our towns and villages, our soldiers will destroy this scum on the battlefield.

These inhumans once again resorted to attacking Ukraine’s oblasts this morning [on 28 April], causing deaths and injuries to civilians.

The punishment will reach everyone!"

Background:



