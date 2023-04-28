All Sections
Укр Рус Eng Support Us
Укр Рус Eng
Support Us


Russian missile strike on Uman: 7 civilians killed, 27 apartments destroyed, 33 cars damaged

Iryna BalachukFriday, 28 April 2023, 09:58
Russian missile strike on Uman: 7 civilians killed, 27 apartments destroyed, 33 cars damaged

Seven civilians – including a child – have been killed, 27 apartments destroyed, and 33 cars damaged or destroyed in a Russian missile strike on residential buildings in Uman.

Source: Ihor Klymenko, Acting Minister of Internal Affairs, reporting from the scene of the Russian attack on the national 24/7 newscast

Quote from Klymenko: "The missile strike was carried out at 04:30, with a Kh-101 missile. As of now, seven people are known to have been killed, including a child. Rescue workers have rescued 17 people from under the rubble. Nine of them were hospitalised, one is in an extremely critical condition.

According to available records, 109 people were living, or were registered, at [apartments accessed through] entrance no.1 to the building on Komarova Street. Twenty seven out of 46 apartments were totally destroyed. Rescue workers are doing everything they can to clear away the rubble to make sure no more people are trapped underneath."

 

Details: Klymenko said that as of 09:30, several dozens cubic metres of the rubble had already been cleared away. "At least 24 hours" are needed to clear away all the rubble, he added.

 

Klymenko said that a total of around 10 apartment blocks have been damaged in Uman. Thirty-three vehicles parked near those buildings were also damaged or destroyed.

 

Police officers are currently going door-to-door to ensure residents of the damaged apartment blocks did not sustain injuries, as many windows in those apartments shattered in the blast wave.

We have launched English Twitter! Follow us!

 

Klymenko added that rescue workers are trying to clear away the rubble as quickly as they can, with 33 appliances involved in the rescue operation.

 

He also said that temporary accommodation has been made available to people whose apartments were destroyed in the attack, or whose apartments were located near to those destroyed and which are currently unsafe.

Background:

Journalists fight on their own frontline. Support Ukrainska Pravda or become our patron!

Advertisement:

Russian political opposition sign declaration in Europe against Putin's regime and war in Ukraine

Zelenskyy calls on Rada to extend martial law and mobilisation

Ukraine's National Security Secretary on 15 reasons Ukrainians want Russia to vanish

PHOTONight attack on Pavlohrad: over 100 residential buildings and 9 schools and kindergartens damaged

Minister of Reintegration advises residents under occupation: Don't accept Russian passports, wait for Ukraine's Armed Forces

Ukraine's Defence Minister believes Russia will receive signal to give up revenge and collapse

All News
RECENT NEWS
21:34
Russian political opposition sign declaration in Europe against Putin's regime and war in Ukraine
20:59
Zelenskyy calls on Rada to extend martial law and mobilisation
20:50
Russian security service officers pose as civilians to track down partisans on occupied territories of Ukraine
20:28
Explosions rock Russian military headquarters in Zaporizhzhia
19:04
updated from 19:59, photoRussian forces attack city of Kherson and oblast, private houses ablaze
19:01
Bakhmut and Marinka in epicentre of fighting, Russians advanced in direction of Predtechyno and Pervomaisk – General Staff
18:36
Ukraine's National Security Secretary on 15 reasons Ukrainians want Russia to vanish
18:27
Diplomats expelled from Moscow returned to Germany after Russia's spies were expelled from Berlin
18:16
PHOTO, VIDEOExplosions in Crimea: Russian occupation forces say they downed a drone
17:57
Сourt arrested 5 vessels exporting Ukrainian grain stolen by Russians through Crimea
All News
Advertisement: