Russian missile strike on Uman: 7 civilians killed, 27 apartments destroyed, 33 cars damaged

Seven civilians – including a child – have been killed, 27 apartments destroyed, and 33 cars damaged or destroyed in a Russian missile strike on residential buildings in Uman.

Source: Ihor Klymenko, Acting Minister of Internal Affairs, reporting from the scene of the Russian attack on the national 24/7 newscast

Quote from Klymenko: "The missile strike was carried out at 04:30, with a Kh-101 missile. As of now, seven people are known to have been killed, including a child. Rescue workers have rescued 17 people from under the rubble. Nine of them were hospitalised, one is in an extremely critical condition.

According to available records, 109 people were living, or were registered, at [apartments accessed through] entrance no.1 to the building on Komarova Street. Twenty seven out of 46 apartments were totally destroyed. Rescue workers are doing everything they can to clear away the rubble to make sure no more people are trapped underneath."

Details: Klymenko said that as of 09:30, several dozens cubic metres of the rubble had already been cleared away. "At least 24 hours" are needed to clear away all the rubble, he added.

Klymenko said that a total of around 10 apartment blocks have been damaged in Uman. Thirty-three vehicles parked near those buildings were also damaged or destroyed.

Police officers are currently going door-to-door to ensure residents of the damaged apartment blocks did not sustain injuries, as many windows in those apartments shattered in the blast wave.

Klymenko added that rescue workers are trying to clear away the rubble as quickly as they can, with 33 appliances involved in the rescue operation.

He also said that temporary accommodation has been made available to people whose apartments were destroyed in the attack, or whose apartments were located near to those destroyed and which are currently unsafe.

Background:

A Russian missile hit a residential building in Uman on 28 April, killing seven civilians, including a child, and injuring another 17.

