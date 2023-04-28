Ministry of Economy opens special account for humanitarian mine clearance funds

Getty Images

The Cabinet of Ministers of Ukraine opened a special account for the Ministry of Economy in order to raise funds for humanitarian mine clearance.

Source: Denys Shmyhal, Prime Minister of Ukraine, during a government meeting

He reported that at the moment, up to one third of the territory of Ukraine is mined by the Russians.

Advertisement:

"We need to accelerate the process of demining the land, especially agricultural land. The plan for mine clearance measures is already being implemented. At the moment we are opening a special account for the Ministry of Economy," Shmyhal said.

All those willing to donate will be able to transfer money in hryvnia and foreign currency to finance the humanitarian demining.

Background:

Ukraine needs US$37.4 billion to carry out humanitarian mine clearance, of which more than US$397 million is needed this year alone.

As a result of hostilities, more than 5 million hectares, or 50,000 square kilometres, of agricultural land are now unusable due to mining, contamination with explosive remnants or ongoing fighting.

Journalists fight on their own frontline. Support Ukrainska Pravda or become our patron!