All Sections
Укр Рус Eng Support Us
Укр Рус Eng
Support Us


Ministry of Economy opens special account for humanitarian mine clearance funds

"Economichna Pravda"Friday, 28 April 2023, 15:51
 
Getty Images

The Cabinet of Ministers of Ukraine opened a special account for the Ministry of Economy in order to raise funds for humanitarian mine clearance.

Source: Denys Shmyhal, Prime Minister of Ukraine, during a government meeting

He reported that at the moment, up to one third of the territory of Ukraine is mined by the Russians.

"We need to accelerate the process of demining the land, especially agricultural land. The plan for mine clearance measures is already being implemented. At the moment we are opening a special account for the Ministry of Economy," Shmyhal said.

All those willing to donate will be able to transfer money in hryvnia and foreign currency to finance the humanitarian demining.

Background:

Ukraine needs US$37.4 billion to carry out humanitarian mine clearance, of which more than US$397 million is needed this year alone.

We have launched English Twitter! Follow us!

As a result of hostilities, more than 5 million hectares, or 50,000 square kilometres, of agricultural land are now unusable due to mining, contamination with explosive remnants or ongoing fighting. 

Journalists fight on their own frontline. Support Ukrainska Pravda or become our patron!

Advertisement:

Russian political opposition sign declaration in Europe against Putin's regime and war in Ukraine

Zelenskyy calls on Rada to extend martial law and mobilisation

Ukraine's National Security Secretary on 15 reasons Ukrainians want Russia to vanish

PHOTONight attack on Pavlohrad: over 100 residential buildings and 9 schools and kindergartens damaged

Minister of Reintegration advises residents under occupation: Don't accept Russian passports, wait for Ukraine's Armed Forces

Ukraine's Defence Minister believes Russia will receive signal to give up revenge and collapse

All News
RECENT NEWS
21:34
Russian political opposition sign declaration in Europe against Putin's regime and war in Ukraine
20:59
Zelenskyy calls on Rada to extend martial law and mobilisation
20:50
Russian security service officers pose as civilians to track down partisans on occupied territories of Ukraine
20:28
Explosions rock Russian military headquarters in Zaporizhzhia
19:04
updated from 19:59, photoRussian forces attack city of Kherson and oblast, private houses ablaze
19:01
Bakhmut and Marinka in epicentre of fighting, Russians advanced in direction of Predtechyno and Pervomaisk – General Staff
18:36
Ukraine's National Security Secretary on 15 reasons Ukrainians want Russia to vanish
18:27
Diplomats expelled from Moscow returned to Germany after Russia's spies were expelled from Berlin
18:16
PHOTO, VIDEOExplosions in Crimea: Russian occupation forces say they downed a drone
17:57
Сourt arrested 5 vessels exporting Ukrainian grain stolen by Russians through Crimea
All News
Advertisement: