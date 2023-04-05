Mine clearance in Ukraine to cost upwards of US$37 billion – Prime Minister

The World Bank has estimated that clearing the land of mines will cost Ukraine US$37.4 billion.

Source: Ukraine’s Prime Minister Denys Shmyhal, quoted by the Government website

Details: Shmyhal specified that the needs for the current year alone amount to more than US$397 million.

He added that the European Union, the United States, Canada and Japan are leading the support with mine clearing efforts for Ukraine.

Shmyhal stated that US$16 million in international technical assistance has been mobilised for mine clearing so far.

