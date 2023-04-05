All Sections
Укр Рус Eng Support Us
Укр Рус Eng
Support Us


Mine clearance in Ukraine to cost upwards of US$37 billion – Prime Minister

Olha HlushchenkoWednesday, 5 April 2023, 02:45
Mine clearance in Ukraine to cost upwards of US$37 billion – Prime Minister

The World Bank has estimated that clearing the land of mines will cost Ukraine US$37.4 billion.

Source: Ukraine’s Prime Minister Denys Shmyhal, quoted by the Government website

Details: Shmyhal specified that the needs for the current year alone amount to more than US$397 million.

He added that the European Union, the United States, Canada and Japan are leading the support with mine clearing efforts for Ukraine.

Shmyhal stated that US$16 million in international technical assistance has been mobilised for mine clearing so far.

Journalists fight on their own frontline. Support Ukrainska Pravda or become our patron!

Advertisement:

Danish Defence Ministry announces supply of CAESAR artillery systems and Leopard 1 tanks to Ukraine

Ukraine's Security Service posts unique footage of defenders released from Russian captivity

Ukraine brings back 100 more soldiers from Russian captivity

Ukrainian Parliament voted to return US $800 in additional allowance to all military personnel. But it's not final word

No luxuries, even carriages were different – Communities and Territories Development Minister about train taken by government officials on 24 February 2022

Ukraine's Parliament Head shares story of hypebeasts disrupting meeting in Motherland Monument after beginning of full-scale invasion

All News
RECENT NEWS
21:01
Russians use drone to attack boat with people in Kherson Oblast
20:47
Greek Prime Minister assures Zelenskyy of support for Ukraine as long as necessary
20:27
Ukraine's Defence Minister invites foreign F-16 pilots to fight Russia in Ukraine
20:20
Russians retreat to distance beyond reach of Ukrainian Armed Forces' weapons
19:54
Danish Defence Ministry announces supply of CAESAR artillery systems and Leopard 1 tanks to Ukraine
19:37
Ukraine's Human Rights Commissioner tells journalists over-all number of Ukrainians released from Russian captivity
19:23
SSU explain how Antonov State Enterprise management did not allow National Guard to enter airfield
18:56
Ukraine's Security Service posts unique footage of defenders released from Russian captivity
18:43
Ukraine's Armed Forces strike ammunition storage point and repel over 20 Russian attacks – General Staff
18:32
Azovstal defender Nava released from Russian captivity
All News
Advertisement: