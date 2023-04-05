Mine clearance in Ukraine to cost upwards of US$37 billion – Prime Minister
Wednesday, 5 April 2023, 02:45
The World Bank has estimated that clearing the land of mines will cost Ukraine US$37.4 billion.
Source: Ukraine’s Prime Minister Denys Shmyhal, quoted by the Government website
Details: Shmyhal specified that the needs for the current year alone amount to more than US$397 million.
He added that the European Union, the United States, Canada and Japan are leading the support with mine clearing efforts for Ukraine.
Shmyhal stated that US$16 million in international technical assistance has been mobilised for mine clearing so far.
