Zelenskyy discusses ban on Ukrainian grain with EU Council President

Volodymyr Zelenskyy, President of Ukraine, has discussed the situation with the ban on the import of Ukrainian agricultural products in certain EU countries with Charles Michel, President of the European Council.

The President's Office reported that the leaders of Ukraine and the EU discussed in detail the situation regarding the ban on the import of Ukrainian agricultural products by certain neighbouring states. Zelenskyy expressed deep concern about such decisions and emphasised that these steps are a gross violation of the letter and spirit of the Association Agreement and the founding treaties of the EU.

Quote: "The artificial and illegal restriction of trade with the European Union is hitting Ukraine, resisting Russian aggression, both economically and politically. I'm convinced that in the conditions of war with Russia, Ukraine as a candidate country and the European Union must always adhere to the provisions of the Association Agreement and the rules and regulations of the EU Single Market. Therefore, any alternative to the legal approach will not be considered a solution to the problem," Zelenskyy said.

Zelenskyy called for finding a balanced solution and resolving the situation in a constructive and partnership manner, taking into account EU legislation, the Association Agreement, and the interests of all parties.

Quote: "The best solution would be to continue duty-free trade for an unlimited period. Such a decision is beneficial for Ukraine and several neighbouring EU member states, which already have significant competitive advantages from the increase in Ukrainian exports, and their population gets access to cheap and high-quality Ukrainian products," the President of Ukraine said.

President of the European Council Charles Michel expressed his commitment to solving this unacceptable situation, including through contacts with some EU leaders involved.

Background: EU's permanent representatives have agreed to prolong tariff-free trade with Ukraine for another year to support the Ukrainian economy.

Last May, the Council of the European Union decided to cancel all tariffs and quotas on exports from Ukraine for a year in connection with Russia’s full-scale invasion.

In February of this year, the European Commission approved an official proposal to extend the autonomous trade measures for Ukraine for another year.

