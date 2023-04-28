All Sections
Укр Рус Eng Support Us
Укр Рус Eng
Support Us


Zelenskyy discusses ban on Ukrainian grain with EU Council President

European PravdaFriday, 28 April 2023, 19:17

Volodymyr Zelenskyy, President of Ukraine, has discussed the situation with the ban on the import of Ukrainian agricultural products in certain EU countries with Charles Michel, President of the European Council.

Source: Official website of the President of Ukraine

The President's Office reported that the leaders of Ukraine and the EU discussed in detail the situation regarding the ban on the import of Ukrainian agricultural products by certain neighbouring states. Zelenskyy expressed deep concern about such decisions and emphasised that these steps are a gross violation of the letter and spirit of the Association Agreement and the founding treaties of the EU.

Advertisement:

Quote: "The artificial and illegal restriction of trade with the European Union is hitting Ukraine, resisting Russian aggression, both economically and politically. I'm convinced that in the conditions of war with Russia, Ukraine as a candidate country and the European Union must always adhere to the provisions of the Association Agreement and the rules and regulations of the EU Single Market. Therefore, any alternative to the legal approach will not be considered a solution to the problem," Zelenskyy said.

Zelenskyy called for finding a balanced solution and resolving the situation in a constructive and partnership manner, taking into account EU legislation, the Association Agreement, and the interests of all parties.

Quote: "The best solution would be to continue duty-free trade for an unlimited period. Such a decision is beneficial for Ukraine and several neighbouring EU member states, which already have significant competitive advantages from the increase in Ukrainian exports, and their population gets access to cheap and high-quality Ukrainian products," the President of Ukraine said.

President of the European Council Charles Michel expressed his commitment to solving this unacceptable situation, including through contacts with some EU leaders involved.

Background: EU's permanent representatives have agreed to prolong tariff-free trade with Ukraine for another year to support the Ukrainian economy.

Last May, the Council of the European Union decided to cancel all tariffs and quotas on exports from Ukraine for a year in connection with Russia’s full-scale invasion.

In February of this year, the European Commission approved an official proposal to extend the autonomous trade measures for Ukraine for another year.

Journalists fight on their own frontline. Support Ukrainska Pravda or become our patron!

Advertisement:

Zelenskyy visits US, holds meeting with Defense Secretary and top general – photo

Movement of lorries from Poland to Ukraine through "unblocked" Dorohusk checkpoint blocked again

Hungarian Foreign Minister does not change his mind about decisions on Ukraine at the EU summit after conversation with Kuleba – photo

Death of Commander-in-Chief's aide: Court imposes measure of restraint

Zelenskyy to address senators and meet with House of Representatives speaker during visit to US

Truck traffic at Dorohusk-Yahodyn checkpoint unblocked

All News
RECENT NEWS
21:52
Ukrainian Deputy Prime Minister spoke with Hungarian Foreign Minister
21:40
Zelenskyy congratulates newly elected Polish PM Tusk
21:37
Over 100 EU countries' MPs call on US Congress to approve aid for Ukraine
21:07
Most ministers agrees it's not time to weaken support for Ukraine – EU High Representative
20:48
Zelenskyy visits US, holds meeting with Defense Secretary and top general – photo
20:30
Leaders of Hungarian communities in Transcarpathia ask Hungarian PM to support negotiations on Ukraine's accession to EU
20:11
Movement of lorries from Poland to Ukraine through "unblocked" Dorohusk checkpoint blocked again
20:04
Over last day, 73 combat clashes take place at front; Russia use multiple-launch rocket systems 46 times – General Staff
19:55
UK and Norway officially announce creation of maritime coalition for Ukraine
19:50
Russians launch several groups of attack drones, south threatened for now
All News
Advertisement: