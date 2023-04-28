All Sections
Укр Рус Eng Support Us
Укр Рус Eng
Support Us


Ukraine's National Guard downs Russian "invisible" drone

VALENTYNA ROMANENKOFriday, 28 April 2023, 20:42
Ukraine's National Guard downs Russian invisible drone

The National Guard soldiers discovered and shot down a Russian ZALA 421 drone in Kherson Oblast.

Source: Southern Operational-Territorial Association of the National Guard of Ukraine, press office of the National Guard of Ukraine in the interview with UP.

Quote: "The occupying forces of the Russian Federation usually use this device for reconnaissance, control of the territory, search, hitting the targets, and monitoring the movement of military equipment, etc.

Advertisement:

Detection and destruction of enemy drones is one of the important tasks of the National Guard, which is absolutely necessary to protect the territorial integrity and safety of the population from the potential threat of enemy strikes."

Details: As the press office of the National Guard of Ukraine specified in the interview with Ukrainska Pravda, the National Guard soldiers destroyed a Russian unmanned aerial vehicle on 25 April. The drone fell on the field full of landmines. 

The National Guard soldiers checked whether the area where the device fell was under fire control of Russian forces, demined the passage and retrieved the drone on 27 April. 

Then, the device was handed over to specialists for technical and informational analysis.

 
 

Background: Regarding this model of UAV, the Russians claimed that it is evasive and invisible to anti-radar weapons.

Journalists fight on their own frontline. Support Ukrainska Pravda or become our patron!



Advertisement:

Zelenskyy visits US, holds meeting with Defense Secretary and top general – photo

Movement of lorries from Poland to Ukraine through "unblocked" Dorohusk checkpoint blocked again

Hungarian Foreign Minister does not change his mind about decisions on Ukraine at the EU summit after conversation with Kuleba – photo

Death of Commander-in-Chief's aide: Court imposes measure of restraint

Zelenskyy to address senators and meet with House of Representatives speaker during visit to US

Truck traffic at Dorohusk-Yahodyn checkpoint unblocked

All News
RECENT NEWS
21:52
Ukrainian Deputy Prime Minister spoke with Hungarian Foreign Minister
21:40
Zelenskyy congratulates newly elected Polish PM Tusk
21:37
Over 100 EU countries' MPs call on US Congress to approve aid for Ukraine
21:07
Most ministers agrees it's not time to weaken support for Ukraine – EU High Representative
20:48
Zelenskyy visits US, holds meeting with Defense Secretary and top general – photo
20:30
Leaders of Hungarian communities in Transcarpathia ask Hungarian PM to support negotiations on Ukraine's accession to EU
20:11
Movement of lorries from Poland to Ukraine through "unblocked" Dorohusk checkpoint blocked again
20:04
Over last day, 73 combat clashes take place at front; Russia use multiple-launch rocket systems 46 times – General Staff
19:55
UK and Norway officially announce creation of maritime coalition for Ukraine
19:50
Russians launch several groups of attack drones, south threatened for now
All News
Advertisement: