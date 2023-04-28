All Sections
Ukraine's National Guard downs Russian "invisible" drone

VALENTYNA ROMANENKOFriday, 28 April 2023, 20:42
Ukraine's National Guard downs Russian invisible drone

The National Guard soldiers discovered and shot down a Russian ZALA 421 drone in Kherson Oblast.

Source: Southern Operational-Territorial Association of the National Guard of Ukraine, press office of the National Guard of Ukraine in the interview with UP.

Quote: "The occupying forces of the Russian Federation usually use this device for reconnaissance, control of the territory, search, hitting the targets, and monitoring the movement of military equipment, etc.

Detection and destruction of enemy drones is one of the important tasks of the National Guard, which is absolutely necessary to protect the territorial integrity and safety of the population from the potential threat of enemy strikes."

Details: As the press office of the National Guard of Ukraine specified in the interview with Ukrainska Pravda, the National Guard soldiers destroyed a Russian unmanned aerial vehicle on 25 April. The drone fell on the field full of landmines. 

The National Guard soldiers checked whether the area where the device fell was under fire control of Russian forces, demined the passage and retrieved the drone on 27 April. 

Then, the device was handed over to specialists for technical and informational analysis.

Background: Regarding this model of UAV, the Russians claimed that it is evasive and invisible to anti-radar weapons.

