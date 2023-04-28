All Sections
North Macedonia joins creation of Special Tribunal against Russia – Ukraine's Foreign Minister

European PravdaFriday, 28 April 2023, 20:41

North Macedonia became the 36th country to join the group of countries advocating the creation of a Special Tribunal for the crime of aggression against Ukraine.

Source: Ukrainian Minister of Foreign Affairs, Dmytro Kuleba, on Twitter, European Pravda reports.

Quote: "I appreciate our Macedonian friends joining our fight for justice. Support for the Special Tribunal keeps gaining steam," the Minister writes.

Previously, during his visit to Chisinau, Kuleba said that the authorities of Moldova decided to join the group on creating the Special Tribunal for the crime of aggression against Ukraine.

Background: The Prime Minister of Estonia, Kaja Kallas, insists on creating a special tribunal, not a hybrid tribunal, to prosecute Russian President Vladimir Putin and other Russian leaders for the crime of aggression.

As is known, the hybrid tribunal could combine the national jurisdiction of Ukraine and the process based on international law with judges from different countries.

Kyiv does not support the hybrid tribunal that the West is promoting to persecute Putin.

In an interview with European Pravda, Anton Korynevych, the ambassador on a particular assignment at the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, said that the decision on what the tribunal for the Russian crime of aggression will look like has yet to be made.

