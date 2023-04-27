Ukraine's Foreign Minister: Moldova to join in setting up Special Tribunal for Russia

The Moldovan authorities have decided to join the group that will set up a Special Tribunal for the crime of aggression against Ukraine.

Source: Dmytro Kuleba, Ukraine’s Minister of Foreign Affairs, after a meeting with Nicu Popescu, Moldova’s Minister of Foreign Affairs and European Integration, in Chișinău

Quote: "He [Nicu Popescu] informed me of Moldova’s decision to join the Core Group on the creation of a Special Tribunal for the Crime of Aggression against Ukraine. 35 states now," Kuleba tweeted.

Kuleba also added that the steps needed to open EU accession talks in 2023 were discussed at the meeting.

Background:

On Thursday, Kuleba met with Maia Sandu, the President of Moldova.

Estonian Prime Minister Kaja Kallas is insisting that a special tribunal, not a "hybrid", must be established to hold Russian President Vladimir Putin and other Russian leaders to account for the crime of aggression.

A hybrid tribunal could combine the national jurisdiction of Ukraine and a trial based on international law with judges from different countries.

Kyiv does not support the hybrid tribunal for Putin that the West is promoting.

Anton Korynevych, ambassador-at-large at the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, said in an interview with European Pravda that the decision on what the tribunal for the Russian crime of aggression will look like is yet to be made.

