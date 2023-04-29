All Sections
Trudeau and European Commission President discuss further support for Ukraine

Ukrainska PravdaSaturday, 29 April 2023, 03:22
Trudeau and European Commission President discuss further support for Ukraine
CANADIAN PRIME MINISTER AND EUROPEAN COMMISSION PRESIDENT. PHOTO FROM TRUDEAU'S TWITTER

Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau and European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen have talked about further support for Ukraine and its citizens during a meeting.

Source: Trudeau on Twitter

Quote from Trudeau: "Last month, when she came to Canada, President Ursula von der Leyen and I spoke about supporting Ukraine and the Ukrainian people. We kept that conversation going yesterday – and we’re on the same page. We’ll continue to make sure Ukrainians have the support they need."

Background: Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau announced additional sanctions against Russia and Belarus due to the aggression against Ukraine.

