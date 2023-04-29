Trudeau and European Commission President discuss further support for Ukraine

Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau and European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen have talked about further support for Ukraine and its citizens during a meeting.

Source: Trudeau on Twitter

Quote from Trudeau: "Last month, when she came to Canada, President Ursula von der Leyen and I spoke about supporting Ukraine and the Ukrainian people. We kept that conversation going yesterday – and we’re on the same page. We’ll continue to make sure Ukrainians have the support they need."

Durant la visite de la présidente @vonderLeyen au Canada le mois dernier, on a parlé du soutien à l’Ukraine et à son peuple. On a continué ces discussions hier, et on est sur la même longueur d’onde. On va continuer de veiller à ce que les Ukrainiens aient le soutien nécessaire. pic.twitter.com/fjh9pIQabJ — Justin Trudeau (@JustinTrudeau) April 28, 2023

Background: Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau announced additional sanctions against Russia and Belarus due to the aggression against Ukraine.

