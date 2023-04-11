All Sections
Укр Рус Eng Support Us
Укр Рус Eng
Support Us


Canada imposes sanctions on Prigozhin's company

European PravdaTuesday, 11 April 2023, 20:17
Canada imposes sanctions on Prigozhin's company

On Tuesday, Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau announced additional sanctions against Russia and Belarus due to the aggression against Ukraine.

Source: Trudeau, at a joint press conference with Ukrainian Prime Minister Denys Shmyhal, reports European Pravda

Details: "Today, we are announcing additional sanctions against 11 Russian individuals and 34 legal entities, including security facilities associated with the Wagner Group," the Canadian prime minister said.

Advertisement:

"In addition to putting further pressure on Putin's henchmen in Belarus, we are announcing additional sanctions against nine entities linked to the Belarusian financial sector," he added.

The sanctions list, posted on the Canadian government's website, includes, among others, Concord Management and Consulting, owned by Yevgeny Prigozhin, founder of the Wagner PMC.

Leader of Tatarstan Rustam Minnikhanov, his wife, and Deputy Defense Minister Nikolai Pankov were subjected to individual sanctions.

The Belarusian sanctions list includes the National Bank of Belarus and Belarusian branches of Russian-sanctioned banks.

Background:

Journalists fight on their own frontline. Support Ukrainska Pravda or become our patron!

Advertisement:

Movement of lorries from Poland to Ukraine through "unblocked" Dorohusk checkpoint blocked again

Hungarian Foreign Minister does not change his mind about decisions on Ukraine at the EU summit after conversation with Kuleba – photo

Death of Commander-in-Chief's aide: Court imposes measure of restraint

Zelenskyy to address senators and meet with House of Representatives speaker during visit to US

Truck traffic at Dorohusk-Yahodyn checkpoint unblocked

EU membership talks with Ukraine: "The struggle continues" – Ukraine's Foreign Minister

All News
RECENT NEWS
20:11
Movement of lorries from Poland to Ukraine through "unblocked" Dorohusk checkpoint blocked again
19:55
UK and Norway officially announce creation of maritime coalition for Ukraine
19:50
Russians launch several groups of attack drones, south threatened for now
19:26
Hungarian Foreign Minister does not change his mind about decisions on Ukraine at the EU summit after conversation with Kuleba – photo
19:21
Kuleba on results of meeting with Hungarian Foreign Minister: We've had a sincere conversation
19:06
Establish an international tribunal or court for Ukraine on the crime of aggression – time is of the Eessence
18:46
Ukrainian Defence Minister has frank conversation with Hungarian counterpart
18:34
Air defence downs Russian missile over Zaporizhzhia Oblast
17:56
Ukrainian soldier and movie industry employee Ruslan Volodin dies in combat
17:34
Russian militant to remain in custody in Finland despite Ukraine seeking his extradition
All News
Advertisement: