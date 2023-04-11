Canada imposes sanctions on Prigozhin's company

On Tuesday, Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau announced additional sanctions against Russia and Belarus due to the aggression against Ukraine.

Source: Trudeau, at a joint press conference with Ukrainian Prime Minister Denys Shmyhal, reports European Pravda

Details: "Today, we are announcing additional sanctions against 11 Russian individuals and 34 legal entities, including security facilities associated with the Wagner Group," the Canadian prime minister said.

"In addition to putting further pressure on Putin's henchmen in Belarus, we are announcing additional sanctions against nine entities linked to the Belarusian financial sector," he added.

The sanctions list, posted on the Canadian government's website, includes, among others, Concord Management and Consulting, owned by Yevgeny Prigozhin, founder of the Wagner PMC.

Leader of Tatarstan Rustam Minnikhanov, his wife, and Deputy Defense Minister Nikolai Pankov were subjected to individual sanctions.

The Belarusian sanctions list includes the National Bank of Belarus and Belarusian branches of Russian-sanctioned banks.

Background:

Ukraine’s Prime Minister Denys Shmyhal a rrived for a visit in Canada on Tuesday, 11 April.

rrived for a visit in Canada on Tuesday, 11 April. As part of this visit, Canada has already announced additional military assistance to Ukraine, including thousands of assault rifles and millions of rounds of ammunition.

