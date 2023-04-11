All Sections
Укр Рус Eng Support Us
Укр Рус Eng
Support Us


Canada imposes sanctions on Prigozhin's company

European PravdaTuesday, 11 April 2023, 20:17
Canada imposes sanctions on Prigozhin's company

On Tuesday, Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau announced additional sanctions against Russia and Belarus due to the aggression against Ukraine.

Source: Trudeau, at a joint press conference with Ukrainian Prime Minister Denys Shmyhal, reports European Pravda

Details: "Today, we are announcing additional sanctions against 11 Russian individuals and 34 legal entities, including security facilities associated with the Wagner Group," the Canadian prime minister said.

"In addition to putting further pressure on Putin's henchmen in Belarus, we are announcing additional sanctions against nine entities linked to the Belarusian financial sector," he added.

The sanctions list, posted on the Canadian government's website, includes, among others, Concord Management and Consulting, owned by Yevgeny Prigozhin, founder of the Wagner PMC.

Leader of Tatarstan Rustam Minnikhanov, his wife, and Deputy Defense Minister Nikolai Pankov were subjected to individual sanctions.

The Belarusian sanctions list includes the National Bank of Belarus and Belarusian branches of Russian-sanctioned banks.

We have launched English Twitter! Follow us!

Background:

Journalists fight on their own frontline. Support Ukrainska Pravda or become our patron!

Advertisement:

Russian Special Forces suffer heavy losses in Ukraine, changing dynamics of war – Pentagon leak

Xiaomi reacts that Ukraine included it on list of war sponsors

Hungarian Prime Minister calls Ukraine "financially non-existent", Russia praises him

Ukrainian Ministry bans national teams from competing against Russians and Belarusians

Zelenskyy appoints new heads of Luhansk and Sumy oblasts

Armed Forces of Ukraine are considering several scenarios – Secretary of Ukraine's Security and Defence Council

All News
RECENT NEWS
14:49
Russian Special Forces suffer heavy losses in Ukraine, changing dynamics of war – Pentagon leak
14:26
Ukraine's NATO membership needs no Action Plan, we have to leave 2008 mistakes behind
14:12
Belarus says it is already preparing sites for Russian nuclear weapons
14:09
Russian soldiers have been given land certificates in Crimea, but not on Southern Coast
13:52
Xiaomi reacts that Ukraine included it on list of war sponsors
13:44
Ministry of Sports explains ban on national teams competing with Russians and Belarusians
13:26
Russian schoolchildren will be told about "genocide of Soviet people" with reference to Ukraine
12:52
Russians prepare to block ZNPP staff, awaiting Ukraine's possible counteroffensive
12:12
Ukraine's Foreign Ministry believes Crimea will be liberated both by military and diplomatic means
12:09
Ukraine recovers bodies of 82 fallen defenders
All News
Advertisement: