All Sections
Укр Рус Eng Support Us
Укр Рус Eng
Support Us


Oil depot on fire in Sevastopol: Russians say it was hit by drone

Ukrainska PravdaSaturday, 29 April 2023, 07:42
Oil depot on fire in Sevastopol: Russians say it was hit by drone
FIRE IN SEVASTOPOL. VIDEO SCREENSHOT

Mikhail Razvozhayev, the so-called "governor of Sevastopol", reported that a fuel storage tank was burning in Kozacha Bay, which he said was caused by a drone strike on the night of 29 April. 

Source: Razvozhayev on Telegram

Quote: "A fuel storage tank is on fire in the area of Manganari Brothers Street in Kozacha Bay. Preliminary reports indicate that the fire was caused by a UAV hit.

All necessary special services are working at the scene. The area of the fire is about 1000 square metres, the fire has been classified as a Class 4 fire."

 
 

Details: Razvozhayev said that information about casualties is currently being confirmed.

 

Updated at 07:02: Razvozhayev states that no one was injured in the fire.

The so-called "governor of Sevastopol" said that 18 fire crews and 60 rescue workers were working at the scene, and a fire train was expected to arrive.

We have launched English Twitter! Follow us!

Updated at 07:42: The occupation "authorities" of Sevastopol will not evacuate residents from the area where an oil depot is reportedly on fire due to a drone strike, Russian propaganda outlet TASS reports, citing the press service of the so-called "governor of the city".

Journalists fight on their own frontline. Support Ukrainska Pravda or become our patron!

Advertisement:

photo, videoZelenskyy in Netherlands was shown Patriot air defence systems, artillery and armoured vehicles prepared for Ukraine

Zelenskyy and Dutch Prime Minister supported establishment of special tribunal for crime of Russian aggression in The Hague

photo, videoUkrainian delegates tried to disrupt Russian delegation's speech at PABSEC summit and fought over the flag on sidelines

Russia unlikely to be capable of significant offensive in Ukraine this year

Zelenskyy responds to Medvedev's call for him to be killed

Russians to be expelled from Crimea individually, not collectively

All News
RECENT NEWS
23:54
Occupiers frighten locals with dam break on Dnipro and possible flooding of Zaporizhzhia NPP
23:06
Bayraktar drone out of control was shot down over Kyiv
22:43
photo, videoZelenskyy in Netherlands was shown Patriot air defence systems, artillery and armoured vehicles prepared for Ukraine
22:19
Biden and Zelenskyy talk "regularly and often" – White House
21:49
The Army of Drones project trains 10,000 UAV operators
21:31
Zelenskyy and Dutch Prime Minister supported establishment of special tribunal for crime of Russian aggression in The Hague
21:00
Moscow jams GPS signal after "attack on Kremlin"
20:44
video, updatedAir defence forces shoot down UAV over Kyiv, its fragments caused fire
20:38
Thrown away by an explosive wave: cynology expert from Kyiv was injured in Kherson
20:35
Air defence activated during air-raid warning in Kyiv, explosions heard
All News
Advertisement: