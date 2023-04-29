Oil depot on fire in Sevastopol: Russians say it was hit by drone

Mikhail Razvozhayev, the so-called "governor of Sevastopol", reported that a fuel storage tank was burning in Kozacha Bay, which he said was caused by a drone strike on the night of 29 April.

Source: Razvozhayev on Telegram

Quote: "A fuel storage tank is on fire in the area of Manganari Brothers Street in Kozacha Bay. Preliminary reports indicate that the fire was caused by a UAV hit.

All necessary special services are working at the scene. The area of the fire is about 1000 square metres, the fire has been classified as a Class 4 fire."

Details: Razvozhayev said that information about casualties is currently being confirmed.

Updated at 07:02: Razvozhayev states that no one was injured in the fire.

The so-called "governor of Sevastopol" said that 18 fire crews and 60 rescue workers were working at the scene, and a fire train was expected to arrive.

Updated at 07:42: The occupation "authorities" of Sevastopol will not evacuate residents from the area where an oil depot is reportedly on fire due to a drone strike, Russian propaganda outlet TASS reports, citing the press service of the so-called "governor of the city".

Journalists fight on their own frontline. Support Ukrainska Pravda or become our patron!