Ukraine's Armed Forces repel almost 50 Russian attacks in one day – General Staff report

FIGHTER FROM THE ARMED FORCES OF UKRAINE. PHOTO FROM FACEBOOK OF THE GENERAL STAFF

The Ukrainian Armed Forces repelled 48 Russian attacks on four fronts on 28 April.

Source: General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine on Facebook, information as of 06:00 on 29 April

Quote: "Over the past day, the Russian Federation launched another large-scale missile attack on civilian facilities and residential buildings. Unfortunately, there were hits. Civilians were killed and wounded. Not having the desired results on the battlefield, the enemy cynically continues to use terror tactics, thereby grossly violating the norms of international humanitarian law.

In total, during the past day, the enemy launched 23 cruise missiles of the Kh-101 and Kh-555 types. Our defenders destroyed 21 cruise missiles, as well as two operational-tactical UAVs and two attack drones.

The city of Uman in Cherkasy Oblast, the city of Dnipro, as well as the city of Ukrainka in Kyiv Oblast, were affected by the Russian missile terror. Preliminary reports indicate that more than 20 civilians were killed, including four children. People remain trapped under the rubble, and search operations are ongoing. More than 10 apartment buildings and other civilian infrastructure have been damaged. The enemy also carried out 36 airstrikes. Using guided aerial bombs, the Russians attacked Chernihiv Oblast, as a result of which eight civilian houses were destroyed in the settlement of Kostobobriv. In addition, the enemy launched 65 attacks from multiple-launch rocket systems (MLRS).

The probability of further missile and air strikes throughout Ukraine remains high.

The enemy is focusing its main efforts on conducting offensive actions on the Lyman, Bakhmut, Avdiivka and Marinka fronts. The enemy carried out 48 attacks on the specified areas of the front, during the past day. The fiercest fighting is taking place for Bakhmut and Marinka, and our soldiers are holding the defence bravely."

Details: On the Volyn and Polissia fronts, the operational situation remains unchanged. There are no indications of Russian offensive groups forming in the area.

On the Sivershchyna and Slobozhanshchyna fronts, Russia maintains a military presence in its oblasts bordering Ukraine. During the past day, Russian forces carried out airstrikes on the settlements of Semenivka, Leonivka, Kostobobriv, Hremiach and Romashkove; carried out mortar and artillery shelling of the settlements of Halahanivka, Leonivka and Buchky in Chernihiv Oblast; Romashkove, Vilna Sloboda, Stukalivka, Iskryskivshchyna, Volfyne and Obody in Sumy Oblast; as well as Morokhovets, Lyptsi, Hatyshche, Volokhivka, Nesterne and Budarky in Kharkiv Oblast

On the Kupiansk front, Russian forces did not carry out any offensive actions, actively using unmanned aerial vehicles to adjust artillery fire. Krasne Pershe, Novomlynsk, Fyholivka, Dvorichna, Zapadne, Lyman Pershyi, Synkivka, Kyslivka and Berestove in Kharkiv Oblast and Novoselivske in Luhansk Oblast came under Russian artillery and mortar fire.

On the Lyman front, Russian forces conducted unsuccessful offensive actions in the area of the settlement of Bilohorivka and south of Dibrova. They carried out airstrikes on the settlements of Novoiehorivka, Nevske, Bilohorivka, Torske, Serebrianka, Spirne and Ivanivka. The settlements of Makiivka, Nevske, Dibrova and Bilohorivka in Luhansk Oblast; and Terny, Verkhnokamianske and Spirne in Donetsk Oblast were hit by artillery fire.

On the Bakhmut front, Russian forces continue to conduct their offensive actions. Fighting continues for the city of Bakhmut. During the day, the Russians conducted unsuccessful offensive actions near the settlements of Bohdanivka and Chasiv Yar. They launched airstrikes on Bakhmut and Bohdanivka. The settlements of Vasiukivka, Orikhovo-Vasylivka, Bakhmut, Khromove, Chasiv Yar, Hryhorivka, Ivanivske, Predtechyne, Kostiantynivka, Oleksandro-Shultyne, Pivdenne, Nelipivka and New-York in Donetsk Oblast were affected by Russian fire.

On the Avdiivka front, Russian forces conducted unsuccessful offensive operations in the vicinities of Avdiivka, Sieverne and Pervomaiske in Donetsk Oblast. They also shelled the settlements of Novobakhmutivka, Novokalynove, Avdiivka, Vodiane, Pervomaiske and Nevelske in Donetsk Oblast.

On the Marinka front, over the course of the day, our defenders repelled numerous Russian attacks in the vicinity of Marinka and Novomykhailivka, Donetsk Oblast. At the same time, the settlements of Krasnohorivka, Marinka, Pobieda and Novomykhailivka in Donetsk Oblast came under Russian fire.

On the Shakhtarsk front, Russian forces did not conduct any offensive actions over the past day. However, they conducted airstrikes on Vuhledar, Prechystivka and Shakhtarske.

Russian forces continue to conduct defensive actions on the Zaporizhzhia and Kherson fronts. Despite this, Russian forces attacked over 45 settlements near the contact line, including Malynivka, Zatyshshia, Mala Tokmachka, Kamianske and Ivanivka in Zaporizhzhia Oblast; Respublikanets, Tomaryne, Tiahynka, Kherson, Bilozerka and Yantarne in Kherson Oblast. There were casualties among civilians and residential buildings have been damaged.

Over the course of 28 April, the Ukrainian Air Force conducted five strikes on clusters of manpower, and units from Rocket Forces and Artillery struck four command posts, an ammunition storage point and four clusters of manpower.

