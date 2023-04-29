All Sections
Russians kill civilians in Kherson and Donetsk oblasts

Roman PetrenkoSaturday, 29 April 2023, 08:58
Russians kill civilians in Kherson and Donetsk oblasts
ATTACKED DONETSK OBLAST, PHOTO BY OBLAST MILITARY ADMINISTRATION

Russian occupation forces killed and wounded several more people in Kherson and Donetsk oblasts.

Source: Donetsk Oblast Military Administration; Yurii Sobolevskyi, First Deputy Head of Kherson Oblast Council, on Telegram

Details: Sobolevskyi states that seven people were injured in Kherson Oblast during the day as a result of Russian shelling.

One was killed and six were wounded in the settlements of Kizomys, Stanislav and Bilozerka.

As the Donetsk Oblast Military Administration states, the Russians killed one resident in the city of Toretsk, Donetsk Oblast.

Another 11 people were wounded in the oblast.

Journalists fight on their own frontline. Support Ukrainska Pravda or become our patron!

Subjects: Donetsk region
