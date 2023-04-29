All Sections
Укр Рус Eng Support Us
Укр Рус Eng
Support Us


Ukraine's Security Service detains 6 people who organised sham "referendums" in Kherson and Luhansk oblasts

Roman PetrenkoSaturday, 29 April 2023, 14:36
Ukraine's Security Service detains 6 people who organised sham referendums in Kherson and Luhansk oblasts
STOCK PHOTO BY THE SECURITY SERVICE OF UKRAINE

The Security Service of Ukraine (SSU) has exposed and detained six more collaborators involved in organising sham referendums in the temporarily occupied territories of Kherson and Luhansk oblasts.

Source: Security Service of Ukraine

Details: The SSU states that they voluntarily sided with the Ruscists [Russian occupiers] and offered assistance in organising sham referendums at the beginning of the full-scale invasion.

Advertisement:

Five residents of the Beryslav and Kherson districts, who were part of the so-called "polling stations" during the occupation of Kherson Oblast, have been detained as a result of stabilisation measures in Kherson Oblast.

They visited the homes of local residents together with the Russian military and forced them to "vote".

The collaborators were paid in Russian roubles for their work.

A resident of the temporarily occupied Starobilsk district has also been detained during a special operation in Luhansk Oblast. She was engaged in organising a sham "referendum" as a "member of the territorial election commission".

In particular, the offender drew up lists of "voters", issued "ballots", and prepared a "voting protocol".

She left the zone of temporary occupation and arrived in the Ukrainian government-controlled territory in April of this year to apply for social welfare payments.

The suspect planned to come back after that, but the SSU officers timely identified the woman and detained her.

Journalists fight on their own frontline. Support Ukrainska Pravda or become our patron!

Advertisement:

Zelenskyy visits US, holds meeting with Defense Secretary and top general – photo

Movement of lorries from Poland to Ukraine through "unblocked" Dorohusk checkpoint blocked again

Hungarian Foreign Minister does not change his mind about decisions on Ukraine at the EU summit after conversation with Kuleba – photo

Death of Commander-in-Chief's aide: Court imposes measure of restraint

Zelenskyy to address senators and meet with House of Representatives speaker during visit to US

Truck traffic at Dorohusk-Yahodyn checkpoint unblocked

All News
RECENT NEWS
21:52
Ukrainian Deputy Prime Minister spoke with Hungarian Foreign Minister
21:40
Zelenskyy congratulates newly elected Polish PM Tusk
21:37
Over 100 EU countries' MPs call on US Congress to approve aid for Ukraine
21:07
Most ministers agrees it's not time to weaken support for Ukraine – EU High Representative
20:48
Zelenskyy visits US, holds meeting with Defense Secretary and top general – photo
20:30
Leaders of Hungarian communities in Transcarpathia ask Hungarian PM to support negotiations on Ukraine's accession to EU
20:11
Movement of lorries from Poland to Ukraine through "unblocked" Dorohusk checkpoint blocked again
20:04
Over last day, 73 combat clashes take place at front; Russia use multiple-launch rocket systems 46 times – General Staff
19:55
UK and Norway officially announce creation of maritime coalition for Ukraine
19:50
Russians launch several groups of attack drones, south threatened for now
All News
Advertisement: