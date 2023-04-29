All Sections
Укр Рус Eng Support Us
Укр Рус Eng
Support Us


Man killed and woman injured in Russian attack in Kherson Oblast

KATERYNA TYSHCHENKOSaturday, 29 April 2023, 18:57
Man killed and woman injured in Russian attack in Kherson Oblast

A man has been killed and a woman injured as a result of a Russian attack on Bilozerka hromada, Kherson Oblast. 

Source: Office of the Prosecutor General of Ukraine

Quote: "On 29 April 2023, at approximately 10:00, the Russian army once again shelled a settlement in Bilozerka hromada in Kherson Oblast [a hromada is an administrative unit designating a town, village or several villages and their adjacent territories – ed.].

A man was killed in the attack. A woman was injured and has been taken to hospital. 

Houses were damaged.

Preliminary reports indicate that the enemy attacked the settlement using multiple-launch rocket systems."

Journalists fight on their own frontline. Support Ukrainska Pravda or become our patron!

We have launched English Twitter! Follow us!

Advertisement:

photo, videoZelenskyy in Netherlands was shown Patriot air defence systems, artillery and armoured vehicles prepared for Ukraine

Zelenskyy and Dutch Prime Minister supported establishment of special tribunal for crime of Russian aggression in The Hague

photo, videoUkrainian delegates tried to disrupt Russian delegation's speech at PABSEC summit and fought over the flag on sidelines

Russia unlikely to be capable of significant offensive in Ukraine this year

Zelenskyy responds to Medvedev's call for him to be killed

Russians to be expelled from Crimea individually, not collectively

All News
RECENT NEWS
23:54
Occupiers frighten locals with dam break on Dnipro and possible flooding of Zaporizhzhia NPP
23:06
Bayraktar drone out of control was shot down over Kyiv
22:43
photo, videoZelenskyy in Netherlands was shown Patriot air defence systems, artillery and armoured vehicles prepared for Ukraine
22:19
Biden and Zelenskyy talk "regularly and often" – White House
21:49
The Army of Drones project trains 10,000 UAV operators
21:31
Zelenskyy and Dutch Prime Minister supported establishment of special tribunal for crime of Russian aggression in The Hague
21:00
Moscow jams GPS signal after "attack on Kremlin"
20:44
video, updatedAir defence forces shoot down UAV over Kyiv, its fragments caused fire
20:38
Thrown away by an explosive wave: cynology expert from Kyiv was injured in Kherson
20:35
Air defence activated during air-raid warning in Kyiv, explosions heard
All News
Advertisement: