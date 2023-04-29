All Sections
Man killed and woman injured in Russian attack in Kherson Oblast

KATERYNA TYSHCHENKOSaturday, 29 April 2023, 18:57
Man killed and woman injured in Russian attack in Kherson Oblast

A man has been killed and a woman injured as a result of a Russian attack on Bilozerka hromada, Kherson Oblast. 

Source: Office of the Prosecutor General of Ukraine

Quote: "On 29 April 2023, at approximately 10:00, the Russian army once again shelled a settlement in Bilozerka hromada in Kherson Oblast [a hromada is an administrative unit designating a town, village or several villages and their adjacent territories – ed.].

A man was killed in the attack. A woman was injured and has been taken to hospital. 

Houses were damaged.

Preliminary reports indicate that the enemy attacked the settlement using multiple-launch rocket systems."

Advertisement: