The European Commission's ban on agricultural imports from Ukraine will come into effect on 2 May

By 2 May, Poland must abandon the ban on importing dozens of food products from Ukraine and replace it with the decision of the European Commission, namely the embargo on four products - wheat, corn, rapeseed and sunflower.

Source: As "European Pravda" reports, the Polish publication RMF24 writes about this regarding sources in Brussels.

Details: According to the publication, the European Commission is already working on a draft EU regulation banning the import of wheat, corn, rapeseed and sunflower seeds to five neighbouring countries of Ukraine and wants the regulation to come into force on 2 May.

Poland, Bulgaria, Hungary and Slovakia have confirmed that they will annul national measures as soon as possible. Now the EC is waiting for specific decisions on this issue. The idea is to avoid similar bans.

Reminder: Officially, Kyiv has protested to Poland and the European Union due to introducing restrictions on importing Ukrainian agricultural products contrary to the Association Agreement.

On Friday, the European Commission agreed in principle with Bulgaria, Hungary, Poland, Romania and Slovakia regarding Ukrainian agri-food products, the import of which these countries have limited.

"Exceptional protective measures", a ban on imports, were agreed upon for four types of products: wheat, corn, rapeseed, and sunflower seeds. The list does not include sunflower oil.

At the same time, safeguard investigations will be conducted on some other products, including oil.

The EU will also allocate a support package of 100 million euros for affected farmers in five member states.

