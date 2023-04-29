All Sections
Укр Рус Eng Support Us
Укр Рус Eng
Support Us


The European Commission's ban on agricultural imports from Ukraine will come into effect on 2 May

European PravdaSaturday, 29 April 2023, 19:38
The European Commission's ban on agricultural imports from Ukraine will come into effect on 2 May
ILLUSTRATION PHOTO BY PIXABAY

By 2 May, Poland must abandon the ban on importing dozens of food products from Ukraine and replace it with the decision of the European Commission, namely the embargo on four products - wheat, corn, rapeseed and sunflower.

Source: As "European Pravda" reports, the Polish publication RMF24 writes about this regarding sources in Brussels.

Details: According to the publication, the European Commission is already working on a draft EU regulation banning the import of wheat, corn, rapeseed and sunflower seeds to five neighbouring countries of Ukraine and wants the regulation to come into force on 2 May.

Advertisement:

Poland, Bulgaria, Hungary and Slovakia have confirmed that they will annul national measures as soon as possible. Now the EC is waiting for specific decisions on this issue. The idea is to avoid similar bans.

Reminder: Officially, Kyiv has protested to Poland and the European Union due to introducing restrictions on importing Ukrainian agricultural products contrary to the Association Agreement.

On Friday, the European Commission agreed in principle with Bulgaria, Hungary, Poland, Romania and Slovakia regarding Ukrainian agri-food products, the import of which these countries have limited.

"Exceptional protective measures", a ban on imports, were agreed upon for four types of products: wheat, corn, rapeseed, and sunflower seeds. The list does not include sunflower oil.

At the same time, safeguard investigations will be conducted on some other products, including oil.

The EU will also allocate a support package of 100 million euros for affected farmers in five member states.

Journalists fight on their own frontline. Support Ukrainska Pravda or become our patron!



Advertisement:

Zelenskyy visits US, holds meeting with Defense Secretary and top general – photo

Movement of lorries from Poland to Ukraine through "unblocked" Dorohusk checkpoint blocked again

Hungarian Foreign Minister does not change his mind about decisions on Ukraine at the EU summit after conversation with Kuleba – photo

Death of Commander-in-Chief's aide: Court imposes measure of restraint

Zelenskyy to address senators and meet with House of Representatives speaker during visit to US

Truck traffic at Dorohusk-Yahodyn checkpoint unblocked

All News
RECENT NEWS
22:41
"Historic, not to say epic": Ukrainian Foreign Minister on EU foreign ministers meeting
21:52
Ukrainian Deputy Prime Minister spoke with Hungarian Foreign Minister
21:40
Zelenskyy congratulates newly elected Polish PM Tusk
21:37
Over 100 EU countries' MPs call on US Congress to approve aid for Ukraine
21:07
Most ministers agrees it's not time to weaken support for Ukraine – EU High Representative
20:48
Zelenskyy visits US, holds meeting with Defense Secretary and top general – photo
20:30
Leaders of Hungarian communities in Transcarpathia ask Hungarian PM to support negotiations on Ukraine's accession to EU
20:11
Movement of lorries from Poland to Ukraine through "unblocked" Dorohusk checkpoint blocked again
20:04
Over last day, 73 combat clashes take place at front; Russia use multiple-launch rocket systems 46 times – General Staff
19:55
UK and Norway officially announce creation of maritime coalition for Ukraine
All News
Advertisement: