All Sections
Укр Рус Eng Support Us
Укр Рус Eng
Support Us


European Commission confirmed a compromise on agricultural imports from Ukraine: import of four types of goods to be restricted

European PravdaFriday, 28 April 2023, 20:49

The European Commission has reached an agreement in principle with Bulgaria, Hungary, Poland, Romania and Slovakia on Ukrainian agricultural products, the import of which these countries have restricted.

Source: This was announced by European Commission Vice-President Valdis Dombrovskis, European Pravda reports.

"I am pleased to announce that we have reached a political decision on the import of Ukrainian agricultural products to the EU. We have agreed with Ukraine and its five neighbouring EU member states on how to resolve the situation," Dombrovskis said.

Advertisement:

According to him, the European Commission has proposed "exceptional protective measures", that is, a ban on imports for four types of products: wheat, corn, rapeseed, and sunflower seeds. The list does not include sunflower oil.

At the same time, Protective Investigations will be conducted against some other products, including oil.

The EU will also provide a 100 million euro support package for the farmers in five member states that are  affected by this.

In exchange, five EU countries will lift unilateral measures to ban the import of Ukrainian products.

"We have taken into account the concerns of both farmers in neighbouring EU countries and Ukraine," he added.

Dombrovskis did not name the validity period of the ban.

The current measures introducing duty-free trade with Ukraine end on 5 June, so the new measures should come into force a day later. EU ambassadors voted for the relevant regulations today.

Journalists fight on their own frontline. Support Ukrainska Pravda or become our patron!

Advertisement:

Zelenskyy visits US, holds meeting with Defense Secretary and top general – photo

Movement of lorries from Poland to Ukraine through "unblocked" Dorohusk checkpoint blocked again

Hungarian Foreign Minister does not change his mind about decisions on Ukraine at the EU summit after conversation with Kuleba – photo

Death of Commander-in-Chief's aide: Court imposes measure of restraint

Zelenskyy to address senators and meet with House of Representatives speaker during visit to US

Truck traffic at Dorohusk-Yahodyn checkpoint unblocked

All News
RECENT NEWS
21:52
Ukrainian Deputy Prime Minister spoke with Hungarian Foreign Minister
21:40
Zelenskyy congratulates newly elected Polish PM Tusk
21:37
Over 100 EU countries' MPs call on US Congress to approve aid for Ukraine
21:07
Most ministers agrees it's not time to weaken support for Ukraine – EU High Representative
20:48
Zelenskyy visits US, holds meeting with Defense Secretary and top general – photo
20:30
Leaders of Hungarian communities in Transcarpathia ask Hungarian PM to support negotiations on Ukraine's accession to EU
20:11
Movement of lorries from Poland to Ukraine through "unblocked" Dorohusk checkpoint blocked again
20:04
Over last day, 73 combat clashes take place at front; Russia use multiple-launch rocket systems 46 times – General Staff
19:55
UK and Norway officially announce creation of maritime coalition for Ukraine
19:50
Russians launch several groups of attack drones, south threatened for now
All News
Advertisement: