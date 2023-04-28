European Commission confirmed a compromise on agricultural imports from Ukraine: import of four types of goods to be restricted

The European Commission has reached an agreement in principle with Bulgaria, Hungary, Poland, Romania and Slovakia on Ukrainian agricultural products, the import of which these countries have restricted.

Source: This was announced by European Commission Vice-President Valdis Dombrovskis, European Pravda reports.

"I am pleased to announce that we have reached a political decision on the import of Ukrainian agricultural products to the EU. We have agreed with Ukraine and its five neighbouring EU member states on how to resolve the situation," Dombrovskis said.

According to him, the European Commission has proposed "exceptional protective measures", that is, a ban on imports for four types of products: wheat, corn, rapeseed, and sunflower seeds. The list does not include sunflower oil.

At the same time, Protective Investigations will be conducted against some other products, including oil.

The EU will also provide a 100 million euro support package for the farmers in five member states that are affected by this.

In exchange, five EU countries will lift unilateral measures to ban the import of Ukrainian products.

"We have taken into account the concerns of both farmers in neighbouring EU countries and Ukraine," he added.

Dombrovskis did not name the validity period of the ban.

The current measures introducing duty-free trade with Ukraine end on 5 June, so the new measures should come into force a day later. EU ambassadors voted for the relevant regulations today.

