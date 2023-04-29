Russians attack Sumy Oblast: 170 explosions and damaged houses

On Saturday, Russian forces launched 17 attacks on border hromadas [a hromada is an administrative unit designating a town, village or several villages and their adjacent territories – ed.] in Sumy Oblast, damaging houses.

Source: Sumy Oblast Military Administration

Details: Over the course of the past 24 hours, there were 170 explosions. Seredyna-Buda, Esman, Bilopillia, Velyka Pysarivka, Myropillia, and Yunakivka hromadas came under Russian fire.

Yunakivka hromada: Russians fired using mortars (three mines), artillery (13 explosions) and multiple launcher rocket systems – 25 explosions on the territory of hromada. A house was destroyed in the settlement of Yunakivka as a result of shelling. Eight houses were damaged by the shelling from the multiple launcher rocket systems.

Esman hromada: Russians deployed mortars (there were six explosions) and artillery (nine explosions) to attack hromada from the territory of Russia. Three houses were damaged in Studenok as a result of artillery fire.

Seredyna-Buda hromada: Russians opened an artillery fire, there were two explosions in Seredyna Buda. A flat in an apartment building was damaged as a result of an attack.

Myropillia hromada: Russians deployed Grad multiple rocket launcher system to attack hromada from the territory of Russia; there were 15 explosions.

Bilopillia hromada: Russians dropped 14 mines on the territory of the hromada. There were also 78 shots using automatic grenade launchers.

Velyka Pysarivka hromada: Russian forces dropped 12 mines on the territory of the hromada.

Journalists fight on their own frontline. Support Ukrainska Pravda or become our patron!





