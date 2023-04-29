All Sections
Укр Рус Eng Support Us
Укр Рус Eng
Support Us


Russians attack Sumy Oblast: 170 explosions and damaged houses

KATERYNA TYSHCHENKOSaturday, 29 April 2023, 23:42
Russians attack Sumy Oblast: 170 explosions and damaged houses

On Saturday, Russian forces launched 17 attacks on border hromadas [a hromada is an administrative unit designating a town, village or several villages and their adjacent territories – ed.] in Sumy Oblast, damaging houses. 

Source: Sumy Oblast Military Administration

Details: Over the course of the past 24 hours, there were 170 explosions. Seredyna-Buda, Esman, Bilopillia, Velyka Pysarivka, Myropillia, and Yunakivka hromadas came under Russian fire.

Yunakivka hromada:  Russians fired using mortars (three mines), artillery (13 explosions) and multiple launcher rocket systems – 25 explosions on the territory of hromada. A house was destroyed in the settlement of  Yunakivka as a result of shelling. Eight houses were damaged by the shelling from the multiple launcher rocket systems.

Esman hromada: Russians deployed mortars (there were six explosions) and artillery (nine explosions)  to attack hromada from the territory of Russia. Three houses were damaged in Studenok as a result of artillery fire. 

Seredyna-Buda hromada: Russians opened an artillery fire, there were two explosions in Seredyna Buda. A flat in an apartment building was damaged as a result of an attack. 

Myropillia hromada: Russians deployed Grad multiple rocket launcher system to attack hromada from the territory of Russia; there were 15 explosions.

We have launched English Twitter! Follow us!

Bilopillia hromada: Russians dropped 14 mines on the territory of the hromada. There were also 78 shots using automatic grenade launchers. 

Velyka Pysarivka hromada: Russian forces dropped 12 mines on the territory of the hromada. 

Journalists fight on their own frontline. Support Ukrainska Pravda or become our patron!



Advertisement:

photo, videoZelenskyy in Netherlands was shown Patriot air defence systems, artillery and armoured vehicles prepared for Ukraine

Zelenskyy and Dutch Prime Minister supported establishment of special tribunal for crime of Russian aggression in The Hague

photo, videoUkrainian delegates tried to disrupt Russian delegation's speech at PABSEC summit and fought over the flag on sidelines

Russia unlikely to be capable of significant offensive in Ukraine this year

Zelenskyy responds to Medvedev's call for him to be killed

Russians to be expelled from Crimea individually, not collectively

All News
RECENT NEWS
23:54
Occupiers frighten locals with dam break on Dnipro and possible flooding of Zaporizhzhia NPP
23:06
Bayraktar drone out of control was shot down over Kyiv
22:43
photo, videoZelenskyy in Netherlands was shown Patriot air defence systems, artillery and armoured vehicles prepared for Ukraine
22:19
Biden and Zelenskyy talk "regularly and often" – White House
21:49
The Army of Drones project trains 10,000 UAV operators
21:31
Zelenskyy and Dutch Prime Minister supported establishment of special tribunal for crime of Russian aggression in The Hague
21:00
Moscow jams GPS signal after "attack on Kremlin"
20:44
video, updatedAir defence forces shoot down UAV over Kyiv, its fragments caused fire
20:38
Thrown away by an explosive wave: cynology expert from Kyiv was injured in Kherson
20:35
Air defence activated during air-raid warning in Kyiv, explosions heard
All News
Advertisement: