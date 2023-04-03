All Sections
Укр Рус Eng Support Us
Укр Рус Eng
Support Us


Border guards uncover another UOC-MP cleric and hand him over to Security Service

VALENTYNA ROMANENKOMonday, 3 April 2023, 12:47
Border guards uncover another UOC-MP cleric and hand him over to Security Service

At the entrance to the city of Kyiv, border guards of Ukraine have seized compromising materials while conducting filtration of two citizens of Ukraine.

Source: State Border Guard Service of Ukraine

Details: During the search of a Ukrainian citizen born in 1969, border guards found  compromising materials that proved his pro-Russian views.

The border guards discovered that the detainee was Russian but has been living in Ukraine for a long time. He was hiding his foreign passport from law enforcement as it contained the markings about crossing the Russian border.

He turned out to be a UOC-MP priest. His mobile phone contained numbers of Russian mobile operators, messages of a pro-Russian nature and search requests for information on how to leave the country for Russia.

 

In the messages, the detainee complains that "his son, unfortunately, considers himself a Ukrainian like his grandfather, Russia is not where he wants to be…sadly."

In addition to this, the border guards found anti-Ukrainian information in a messenger app that belonged to a man from Luhansk Oblast born in 1985. The gallery on his mobile phone contained video footage from a concert held in support of Russia.

We have launched English Twitter! Follow us!

 

The detainees were handed over to members of the Security Service of Ukraine (SSU) for further filtration measures. 

Background: On 24 March, it was reported that Ukrainian border guards had detained a priest with strong connections to Russia and invalid documents at the entrance to Kyiv.

On 21 March the border guards reported that a UOC-MP priest who supported the Russian occupiers had been detained at the entrance to Kyiv.

In December 2022, a priest with an anti-Ukrainian stance was discovered at the entrance to Kyiv during a search of the bus from Kharkiv to Kyiv. 

Journalists fight on their own frontline. Support Ukrainska Pravda or become our patron!

Advertisement:

Russian Volunteer Corps attacks Bryansk Oblast again

No more than 5 people know counteroffensive plan of Armed Forces of Ukraine – Ukraine's Defence Council Secretary

Ukraine's Defence Ministry explains what they meant by saying situation in Bakhmut was "under control"

Putin admits that Armed Forces of Ukraine cause losses of Russian army

Macron urges China to convince Russia to stop the war in Ukraine during state visit to Beijing

Three Russian MiG jets leave Belarus for Russia

All News
RECENT NEWS
23:56
Russia has missile carriers return to bases due to storm in Black Sea
23:15
Estonian politician reports on his trip to Mariupol and states he has not seen "abducted children"
22:36
Zelenskyy held a meeting on the work of law enforcement officers after his visit to Poland
21:18
Explosions rocked in north of occupied Melitopol again
20:56
US, Germany and Hungary oppose "roadmap" of Ukraine's ascension to NATO – FT
20:48
Russian drone drops explosive in Kherson oblast, injuring civilians
20:21
Ukraine and Poland agreed to involve Polish businesses in Ukraine's reconstruction
19:53
Borrell will visit China on 13-15 April
19:48
"Just don't bury me yet, Katia": Stories of the wives of marines who defended Mariupol and are now prisoners of war
19:37
Russian Volunteer Corps attacks Bryansk Oblast again
All News
Advertisement: