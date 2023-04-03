All Sections
Border guards uncover another UOC-MP cleric and hand him over to Security Service

VALENTYNA ROMANENKOMonday, 3 April 2023, 12:47
At the entrance to the city of Kyiv, border guards of Ukraine have seized compromising materials while conducting filtration of two citizens of Ukraine.

Source: State Border Guard Service of Ukraine

Details: During the search of a Ukrainian citizen born in 1969, border guards found  compromising materials that proved his pro-Russian views.

The border guards discovered that the detainee was Russian but has been living in Ukraine for a long time. He was hiding his foreign passport from law enforcement as it contained the markings about crossing the Russian border.

He turned out to be a UOC-MP priest. His mobile phone contained numbers of Russian mobile operators, messages of a pro-Russian nature and search requests for information on how to leave the country for Russia.

 

In the messages, the detainee complains that "his son, unfortunately, considers himself a Ukrainian like his grandfather, Russia is not where he wants to be…sadly."

In addition to this, the border guards found anti-Ukrainian information in a messenger app that belonged to a man from Luhansk Oblast born in 1985. The gallery on his mobile phone contained video footage from a concert held in support of Russia.

 

The detainees were handed over to members of the Security Service of Ukraine (SSU) for further filtration measures. 

Background: On 24 March, it was reported that Ukrainian border guards had detained a priest with strong connections to Russia and invalid documents at the entrance to Kyiv.

On 21 March the border guards reported that a UOC-MP priest who supported the Russian occupiers had been detained at the entrance to Kyiv.

In December 2022, a priest with an anti-Ukrainian stance was discovered at the entrance to Kyiv during a search of the bus from Kharkiv to Kyiv. 

