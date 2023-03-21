All Sections
Border guards send collaborating priest for "confession" to police

Tuesday, 21 March 2023, 13:22
Border guards send collaborating priest for confession to police

A priest of the Ukrainian Orthodox Church of the Moscow Patriarchate (UOC-MP), who supported the Russian occupiers, has been detained by border guards at the entrance to the city of Kyiv.

Source: State Border Guard Service of Ukraine

Details: During an identity check, law enforcement officers found that this man cooperated with the occupiers, fed them and provided information about Ukrainians during the occupation of one of the villages in Kyiv Oblast.

According to the publicly available testimony of one of the Ukrainians held by the occupiers, volunteers were kept in the basement of the church of the pro-Russian priest.

There is also an interview with the priest in open sources, where he says that the war in Ukraine is a punishment for sins, and the Russians have been awaited for a long time in our lands: "I will tell you this: in 2014, you would have been greeted with flowers. Yanukovych failed all of us, and fled to Russia. And for these eight years, we have seen how people have been educated here".

The priest was reportedly handed over to the National Police for a legal decision to be made.

