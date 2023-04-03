Ukrainian Armed Forces repel around 50 Russian attacks, 3 cities in epicentre of combat action – General Staff

Over the course of the past 24 hours, the Armed Forces of Ukraine repelled 45 Russian attacks; Bakhmut, Avdiivka and Marinka remain the epicentre of combat action.

Source: General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, information as of 18:00 on 3 April

Quote: "The enemy is focusing its main efforts on conducting offensive actions on the Lyman, Bakhmut, Avdiivka and Marinka fronts.

Thanks to the coordinated actions of units of the Defence Forces of Ukraine and the heroism of each soldier, more than 45 enemy attacks were repelled during the day. Bakhmut, Avdiivka and Marinka remain the epicentre of combat action."

Details: The Ukrainian Air Force carried out five strikes on clusters of Russian personnel and military equipment over the day. Ukrainian defenders also shot down a Russian reconnaissance UAV.

The units of Ukraine's Rocket Forces and Artillery, in turn, hit one cluster of Russian manpower.

Over the course of the past 24 hours, Russians carried out 3 missile and 17 air strikes, and deployed multiple-launch rocket systems to attack Ukrainian positions and civil infrastructure of the settlements over 20 times.

On the Volyn, Polissia, Sivershchyna and Slobozhanshchyna fronts, the operational situation has not changed significantly, and no signs of formation of offensive groups have been detected.

Certain units of the Armed Forces of Belarus continue to perform tasks in the border areas with Ukraine. The Russian Federation continues to use the airspace and territory of Belarus, and its military infrastructure. The training of units of the Armed Forces of the Russian Federation is carried out on Belarusian training grounds.

The presence of Russian units in the border areas of Kursk and Belgorod oblasts is maintained.

Over the course of the past 24 hours, Russian forces attacked the areas of the settlements of Zapsillya and Myropillya in Sumy Oblast, and Vovchansk, Vovchanski Khutory, Zybyne, Volokhivka, Rublene and Vilkhuvatka in Kharkiv Oblast.

On the Kupiansk front, Russian forces attacked Kamianka, Petro-Ivanivka, Dvorichna, Kutkivka, Zapadne, Masiutivka in Kharkiv Oblast; Krokhmalne in Luhansk Oblast and Terny and Serebrianka in Donetsk Oblast.

On the Lyman front, Russian forces had no success in conducting offensive operations near Nevske and Serebrianka Forest. Occupiers deployed artillery to attack Makiivka, Nevske, Bilohorivka in Luhansk Oblast, and Vesele, Spirne and Rozdolivka in Donetsk Oblast.

On the Bakhmut front, Russian troops continued storming Bakhmut, trying to take full control of the city. Occupiers conducted offensive operations near Orikhovo-Vasylivka and Ivanivske, but had no success.

During the day, units of the Defence Forces repelled about 20 Russian attacks on the specified section of the battle line. Vasiukivka, Orikhovo-Vasylivka, Novomarkove, Bohdanivka, Bakhmut, Ivanivske, Chasiv Yar, Ozarianivka, Dachne, Oleksandro-Shultyne, Zalizne and New-York in Donetsk Oblast suffered from Russian shelling.

On the Avdiivka and Marinka fronts, Russian forces conducted unsuccessful offensive operations near Sieverne, Pervomaiske and Marinka. At the same time, Russians attacked Avdiivka, Vodiane, Sieverne, Netailove, Pervomaiske, Heorhiivka, Marinka and Pobieda in Donetsk Oblast.

On the Shakhtarsk front, Russian forces did not carry out offensive operations during the day. UAVs were actively used to adjust artillery fire of the invaders. Occupiers shelled the settlements of Novomykhailivka, Vuhledar, Prechystivka, Zolota Nyva, Velyka Novosilka, and Vremivka in Donetsk Oblast.

On the Zaporizhzhia and Kherson fronts, Russians did not carry out active actions, and instead were increasing defence capabilities. Occupiers carried out shelling of the settlements next to the line of military confrontation. Among them are Olhivske, Huliapole, Charivne, Bilohiria, Mala Tokmachka, Kamianske in Zaporizhzhia Oblast, as well as the city of Kherson.

In Skadovsk district in Kherson Oblast, Russian occupation "authorities" have begun compiling lists of residents who agree to "evacuate" to Crimea or the territory of the Russian Federation. It is known that the "evacuation" will be carried out on a voluntary basis for now, primarily women and children will be taken out.

