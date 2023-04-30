All Sections
Укр Рус Eng Support Us
Укр Рус Eng
Support Us


Zelenskyy on defence against Russians at President’s Office: "Would we shoot back? Yes!"

Ukrainska PravdaSunday, 30 April 2023, 02:28
Zelenskyy on defence against Russians at President’s Office: Would we shoot back? Yes!
Volodymyr Zelenskyy, screenshot

Volodymyr Zelenskyy, the President of Ukraine, has said that "the defence of Bankova was very seriously prepared" with weapons and ammunition at various spots in case of an attack by the Russians. [Bankova Street is where the President’s Office is located – ed.]

Source: Zelenskyy in an interview with journalist Dmytro Komarov as part of the special project "A Year Behind the Scenes", recorded in autumn 2022

Quote from Zelenskyy: "If the capital fell, and the leader fled, there is no state."

"We wouldn't be here if they [Russian sabotage and reconnaissance groups – ed.] went inside [Bankova Street, the President's Office – ed.]. If you don't let someone in, what happens? I don’t think that anyone would have taken anyone prisoner. We had prepared a very serious defence of Bankova. We would have been there to the last...

We had boxes with weapons and ammunition at various spots in Bankova.

"Yes, I have [a gun – ed.]. Yes, I know how [to fire a gun – ed.]. Imagine: the president of Ukraine is a prisoner of the Russians. It would be shameful. I think that would be shameful."

"We wouldn’t [shoot – ed.] ourselves… Would we shoot back? Yes."

We have launched English Twitter! Follow us!

Journalists fight on their own frontline. Support Ukrainska Pravda or become our patron!

Advertisement:

photo, videoZelenskyy in Netherlands was shown Patriot air defence systems, artillery and armoured vehicles prepared for Ukraine

Zelenskyy and Dutch Prime Minister supported establishment of special tribunal for crime of Russian aggression in The Hague

photo, videoUkrainian delegates tried to disrupt Russian delegation's speech at PABSEC summit and fought over the flag on sidelines

Russia unlikely to be capable of significant offensive in Ukraine this year

Zelenskyy responds to Medvedev's call for him to be killed

Russians to be expelled from Crimea individually, not collectively

All News
RECENT NEWS
23:54
Occupiers frighten locals with dam break on Dnipro and possible flooding of Zaporizhzhia NPP
23:06
Bayraktar drone out of control was shot down over Kyiv
22:43
photo, videoZelenskyy in Netherlands was shown Patriot air defence systems, artillery and armoured vehicles prepared for Ukraine
22:19
Biden and Zelenskyy talk "regularly and often" – White House
21:49
The Army of Drones project trains 10,000 UAV operators
21:31
Zelenskyy and Dutch Prime Minister supported establishment of special tribunal for crime of Russian aggression in The Hague
21:00
Moscow jams GPS signal after "attack on Kremlin"
20:44
video, updatedAir defence forces shoot down UAV over Kyiv, its fragments caused fire
20:38
Thrown away by an explosive wave: cynology expert from Kyiv was injured in Kherson
20:35
Air defence activated during air-raid warning in Kyiv, explosions heard
All News
Advertisement: