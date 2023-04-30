Zelenskyy on defence against Russians at President’s Office: "Would we shoot back? Yes!"

Volodymyr Zelenskyy, the President of Ukraine, has said that "the defence of Bankova was very seriously prepared" with weapons and ammunition at various spots in case of an attack by the Russians. [Bankova Street is where the President’s Office is located – ed.]

Source: Zelenskyy in an interview with journalist Dmytro Komarov as part of the special project "A Year Behind the Scenes", recorded in autumn 2022

Quote from Zelenskyy: "If the capital fell, and the leader fled, there is no state."

"We wouldn't be here if they [Russian sabotage and reconnaissance groups – ed.] went inside [Bankova Street, the President's Office – ed.]. If you don't let someone in, what happens? I don’t think that anyone would have taken anyone prisoner. We had prepared a very serious defence of Bankova. We would have been there to the last...

We had boxes with weapons and ammunition at various spots in Bankova.

"Yes, I have [a gun – ed.]. Yes, I know how [to fire a gun – ed.]. Imagine: the president of Ukraine is a prisoner of the Russians. It would be shameful. I think that would be shameful."

"We wouldn’t [shoot – ed.] ourselves… Would we shoot back? Yes."

