Another 500 Russian soldiers killed and more equipment destroyed in Ukraine
Sunday, 30 April 2023, 08:32
The Armed Forces of Ukraine killed 470 Russian occupiers and destroyed 2 tanks and 6 artillery systems on 29 April.
Source: General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine
Details: Total combat losses of the Russian forces between 24 February 2022 and 30 April 2023 are estimated to be as follows [figures in parentheses represent the latest losses – ed.]:
- 190,510 (+470) military personnel,
- 3,699 (+2) tanks,
- 7,189 (+5) armoured combat vehicles,
- 2,914 (+6) artillery systems,
- 544 (+1) multiple-launch rocket systems,
- 295 (+1) air defence systems,
- 308 (+0) aircraft,
- 294 (+0) helicopters,
- 2,475 (+4) operational-tactical UAVs,
- 932 (+0) cruise missiles,
- 18 (+0) ships/boats,
- 5,842 (+6) vehicles and tankers,
- 357 (+2) special vehicles.
The data is being confirmed.
