Another 500 Russian soldiers killed and more equipment destroyed in Ukraine

Roman PetrenkoSunday, 30 April 2023, 08:32

The Armed Forces of Ukraine killed 470 Russian occupiers and destroyed 2 tanks and 6 artillery systems on 29 April.

Source: General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine

Details: Total combat losses of the Russian forces between 24 February 2022 and 30 April 2023 are estimated to be as follows [figures in parentheses represent the latest losses – ed.]:

  • 190,510 (+470) military personnel,
  • 3,699 (+2) tanks,
  • 7,189 (+5) armoured combat vehicles,
  • 2,914 (+6) artillery systems,
  • 544 (+1) multiple-launch rocket systems,
  • 295 (+1) air defence systems,
  • 308 (+0) aircraft,
  • 294 (+0) helicopters,
  • 2,475 (+4) operational-tactical UAVs,
  • 932 (+0) cruise missiles,
  • 18 (+0) ships/boats,
  • 5,842 (+6) vehicles and tankers,
  • 357 (+2) special vehicles.

The data is being confirmed.

