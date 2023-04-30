Another 500 Russian soldiers killed and more equipment destroyed in Ukraine

The Armed Forces of Ukraine killed 470 Russian occupiers and destroyed 2 tanks and 6 artillery systems on 29 April.

Source: General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine

Details: Total combat losses of the Russian forces between 24 February 2022 and 30 April 2023 are estimated to be as follows [figures in parentheses represent the latest losses – ed.]:

190,510 (+470) military personnel,

3,699 (+2) tanks,

7,189 (+5) armoured combat vehicles,

2,914 (+6) artillery systems,

544 (+1) multiple-launch rocket systems,

295 (+1) air defence systems,

308 (+0) aircraft,

294 (+0) helicopters,

2,475 (+4) operational-tactical UAVs,

932 (+0) cruise missiles,

18 (+0) ships/boats,

5,842 (+6) vehicles and tankers,

357 (+2) special vehicles.

The data is being confirmed.

Journalists fight on their own frontline. Support Ukrainska Pravda or become our patron!