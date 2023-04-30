Ukraine will boycott World Judo Championship due to admission of Russians

STOCK PHOTO: RUSSIAN JUDOKA TAMERLAN BASHAEV (IN BLUE) AT THE 2021 TOKYO OLYMPICS, AFP VIA GETTY IMAGES

The national judo team of Ukraine has decided to boycott the main start of the competitive season, the World Championship.

Source: Vitalii Dubrova, Head coach of the Ukrainian national team, in a comment to Suspilne sport

Details: Dubrova also drew attention to the fact that the International Judo Federation did not even check the athletes who entered the application for the World Championship; there are a number of representatives of CSKA [Central Army Sports Club of Moscow – ed.] among them.

The head coach explained that the recommendations of the IOC dated 28 March 2023 indicated that athletes with contracts with the Armed Forces of Russia or Belarus should not be allowed to take part in competition.

Background: The IJF Executive Committee has decided to allow athletes from Russia and Belarus to participate in IJF events as individual neutral athletes.

