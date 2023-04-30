All Sections
Укр Рус Eng Support Us
Укр Рус Eng
Support Us


Ukraine will boycott World Judo Championship due to admission of Russians

Roman PetrenkoSunday, 30 April 2023, 14:38
Ukraine will boycott World Judo Championship due to admission of Russians
STOCK PHOTO: RUSSIAN JUDOKA TAMERLAN BASHAEV (IN BLUE) AT THE 2021 TOKYO OLYMPICS, AFP VIA GETTY IMAGES

The national judo team of Ukraine has decided to boycott the main start of the competitive season, the World Championship.

Source: Vitalii Dubrova, Head coach of the Ukrainian national team, in a comment to Suspilne sport

Details: Dubrova also drew attention to the fact that the International Judo Federation did not even check the athletes who entered the application for the World Championship; there are a number of representatives of CSKA [Central Army Sports Club of Moscow – ed.] among them.

Advertisement:

The head coach explained that the recommendations of the IOC dated 28 March 2023 indicated that athletes with contracts with the Armed Forces of Russia or Belarus should not be allowed to take part in competition.

Background: The IJF Executive Committee has decided to allow athletes from Russia and Belarus to participate in IJF events as individual neutral athletes.

Journalists fight on their own frontline. Support Ukrainska Pravda or become our patron!

Advertisement:

Zelenskyy visits US, holds meeting with Defense Secretary and top general – photo

Movement of lorries from Poland to Ukraine through "unblocked" Dorohusk checkpoint blocked again

Hungarian Foreign Minister does not change his mind about decisions on Ukraine at the EU summit after conversation with Kuleba – photo

Death of Commander-in-Chief's aide: Court imposes measure of restraint

Zelenskyy to address senators and meet with House of Representatives speaker during visit to US

Truck traffic at Dorohusk-Yahodyn checkpoint unblocked

All News
RECENT NEWS
22:41
"Historic, not to say epic": Ukrainian Foreign Minister on EU foreign ministers meeting
22:16
70 explosions recorded in Sumy Oblast in one day; Russia attacks 8 hromadas
21:52
Ukrainian Deputy Prime Minister spoke with Hungarian Foreign Minister
21:40
Zelenskyy congratulates newly elected Polish PM Tusk
21:37
Over 100 EU countries' MPs call on US Congress to approve aid for Ukraine
21:07
Most ministers agrees it's not time to weaken support for Ukraine – EU High Representative
20:48
Zelenskyy visits US, holds meeting with Defense Secretary and top general – photo
20:30
Leaders of Hungarian communities in Transcarpathia ask Hungarian PM to support negotiations on Ukraine's accession to EU
20:11
Movement of lorries from Poland to Ukraine through "unblocked" Dorohusk checkpoint blocked again
20:04
Over last day, 73 combat clashes take place at front; Russia use multiple-launch rocket systems 46 times – General Staff
All News
Advertisement: