Kherson Oblast attack: Woman killed, doctors fighting to save a man's life

KATERYNA TYSHCHENKOSunday, 30 April 2023, 17:50
Kherson Oblast attack: Woman killed, doctors fighting to save a man's life
BILOZERKA, SCREENSHOT DEEPSTATEMAP

A 59-year-old woman was killed and a 29-year-old man was seriously injured in a Russian attack on Kherson Oblast on Sunday, 30 April.

Source: Oleksandr Prokudin, Head of the Kherson Oblast Military Administration, on Telegram

Quote from Prokudin: "Russian artillery once again targeted Bilozerka. A 29-year-old man was seriously injured in the shelling. He was hospitalised with wounds to his chest, and the doctors are fighting to save his life.

Enemy [forces] also shelled Odradokamianka in the Tiahynka hromada [hromada - an administrative unit designating a town, village or several villages and their adjacent territories - ed.]. The enemy hit a residential building, and a 58-year-old woman was killed on the spot."

