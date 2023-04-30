Russian forces deploy heavy artillery to shell Nikopol, killing 1 and injuring 2 civilians
Sunday, 30 April 2023, 19:46
A resident of Nikopol was killed, and another two were injured, in Russian shelling on Sunday, 30 April.
Source: Serhii Lysak, Head of the Dnipropetrovsk Oblast Military Administration, on Telegram
Quote from Lysak: "Over the course of today, enemy forces deployed heavy artillery twice to shell Nikopol. A 48-year-old resident of the city was killed.
A 46-year-old woman and an 80-year-old man sustained injuries.
Six multi-storey buildings and six private houses were damaged [in Nikopol], as well as several outbuildings, two gas pipelines, and a power line."
