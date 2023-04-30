All Sections
Укр Рус Eng Support Us
Укр Рус Eng
Support Us


Russian forces deploy heavy artillery to shell Nikopol, killing 1 and injuring 2 civilians

KATERYNA TYSHCHENKOSunday, 30 April 2023, 19:46
Russian forces deploy heavy artillery to shell Nikopol, killing 1 and injuring 2 civilians

A resident of Nikopol was killed, and another two were injured, in Russian shelling on Sunday, 30 April.

Source: Serhii Lysak, Head of the Dnipropetrovsk Oblast Military Administration, on Telegram

 
THE CONSEQUENCES OF THE shelling OF NIKOPOL, PHOTO FROM LYSAKA's TELEGRAM 

Quote from Lysak: "Over the course of today, enemy forces deployed heavy artillery twice to shell Nikopol. A 48-year-old resident of the city was killed.

A 46-year-old woman and an 80-year-old man sustained injuries.

Six multi-storey buildings and six private houses were damaged [in Nikopol], as well as several outbuildings, two gas pipelines, and a power line."

 

Journalists fight on their own frontline. Support Ukrainska Pravda or become our patron!

Advertisement:

photo, videoZelenskyy in Netherlands was shown Patriot air defence systems, artillery and armoured vehicles prepared for Ukraine

Zelenskyy and Dutch Prime Minister supported establishment of special tribunal for crime of Russian aggression in The Hague

photo, videoUkrainian delegates tried to disrupt Russian delegation's speech at PABSEC summit and fought over the flag on sidelines

Russia unlikely to be capable of significant offensive in Ukraine this year

Zelenskyy responds to Medvedev's call for him to be killed

Russians to be expelled from Crimea individually, not collectively

All News
RECENT NEWS
23:54
Occupiers frighten locals with dam break on Dnipro and possible flooding of Zaporizhzhia NPP
23:06
Bayraktar drone out of control was shot down over Kyiv
22:43
photo, videoZelenskyy in Netherlands was shown Patriot air defence systems, artillery and armoured vehicles prepared for Ukraine
22:19
Biden and Zelenskyy talk "regularly and often" – White House
21:49
The Army of Drones project trains 10,000 UAV operators
21:31
Zelenskyy and Dutch Prime Minister supported establishment of special tribunal for crime of Russian aggression in The Hague
21:00
Moscow jams GPS signal after "attack on Kremlin"
20:44
video, updatedAir defence forces shoot down UAV over Kyiv, its fragments caused fire
20:38
Thrown away by an explosive wave: cynology expert from Kyiv was injured in Kherson
20:35
Air defence activated during air-raid warning in Kyiv, explosions heard
All News
Advertisement: