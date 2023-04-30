All Sections
All children evacuated from Kizomys in Kherson Oblast amid daily Russian shelling

KATERYNA TYSHCHENKOSunday, 30 April 2023, 21:13
MAP OF KIZOMYS, DEEPSTATEMAP SCREENSHOT

All children have been evacuated from the village of Kizomys in Kherson Oblast amid daily Russian shelling.

Source: Oleksandr Prokudin, Head of the Kherson Oblast Military Administration, on Telegram

Quote from Prokudin: "All children have been evacuated from Kizomys!

The Kherson Oblast Military Administration together with police officers and Dobra Sprava [Good Deed] Foundation volunteers have taken the last two remaining families with children to a safe location. We have had to convince many parents not to put their children at risk and not to remain in the line of fire.

The Russians subject Kizomys to daily heavy shelling. Today more residential buildings were damaged, but luckily the children were taken away in time [to stay out of harm’s way]."

Details: Prokudin explained that families with children were given free temporary accommodation and food, and are now safe. He urged all residents of settlements that frequently come under Russian fire to evacuate.

