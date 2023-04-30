Russians fired at the fire station in Orikhiv

Russian troops shelled Orikhiv, Zaporizhzhia Oblast, and a fire station was damaged.

Source: State Emergency Service of Ukraine in Zaporizhzhia Oblast

Quote: "The terrorist country continues to attack Orikhiv, Zaporizhzhia Oblast. The photos show the consequences of another shelling on 30 April, as a result of which the building of one of the fire and rescue units was damaged.

Fortunately, the personnel were not injured, because they were in a shelter.

Debris cut through the roof and walls of the fire station, knocking out two plastic windows. The post office near the facade of the unit was destroyed, and one of the rescue vehicles was damaged."

