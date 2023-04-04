All Sections
Укр Рус Eng Support Us
Укр Рус Eng
Support Us


Zelenskyy: The Kremlin will bear responsibility for its crimes despite Russia's UN Security Council membership

Tetiana LozovenkoTuesday, 4 April 2023, 00:04
Zelenskyy: The Kremlin will bear responsibility for its crimes despite Russia's UN Security Council membership

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy has said that the Kremlin will not be able to use its UN Security Council membership, or its gas ties with Europe, to evade responsibility: it will be held responsible for every crime it commits in Ukraine.

Source: President Zelenskyy’s video address

Quote: "The Kremlin will not be able to hide behind a chair in the UN Security Council, gas pipes or anything else. [It] will certainly [bear] legal and rightful responsibility for every Russian crime committed on Ukrainian soil."

Details: President Zelenskyy stressed that Russia will be held responsible by the International Criminal Court, as well as by Ukrainian courts.

Journalists fight on their own frontline. Support Ukrainska Pravda or become our patron!



Advertisement:

Russian Volunteer Corps attacks Bryansk Oblast again

No more than 5 people know counteroffensive plan of Armed Forces of Ukraine – Ukraine's Defence Council Secretary

Ukraine's Defence Ministry explains what they meant by saying situation in Bakhmut was "under control"

Putin admits that Armed Forces of Ukraine cause losses of Russian army

Macron urges China to convince Russia to stop the war in Ukraine during state visit to Beijing

Three Russian MiG jets leave Belarus for Russia

All News
RECENT NEWS
23:56
Russia has missile carriers return to bases due to storm in Black Sea
23:15
Estonian politician reports on his trip to Mariupol and states he has not seen "abducted children"
22:36
Zelenskyy held a meeting on the work of law enforcement officers after his visit to Poland
21:18
Explosions rocked in north of occupied Melitopol again
20:56
US, Germany and Hungary oppose "roadmap" of Ukraine's ascension to NATO – FT
20:48
Russian drone drops explosive in Kherson oblast, injuring civilians
20:21
Ukraine and Poland agreed to involve Polish businesses in Ukraine's reconstruction
19:53
Borrell will visit China on 13-15 April
19:48
"Just don't bury me yet, Katia": Stories of the wives of marines who defended Mariupol and are now prisoners of war
19:37
Russian Volunteer Corps attacks Bryansk Oblast again
All News
Advertisement: