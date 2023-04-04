All Sections
Zelenskyy: The Kremlin will bear responsibility for its crimes despite Russia's UN Security Council membership

Tetiana LozovenkoTuesday, 4 April 2023, 00:04
Zelenskyy: The Kremlin will bear responsibility for its crimes despite Russia's UN Security Council membership

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy has said that the Kremlin will not be able to use its UN Security Council membership, or its gas ties with Europe, to evade responsibility: it will be held responsible for every crime it commits in Ukraine.

Source: President Zelenskyy’s video address

Quote: "The Kremlin will not be able to hide behind a chair in the UN Security Council, gas pipes or anything else. [It] will certainly [bear] legal and rightful responsibility for every Russian crime committed on Ukrainian soil."

Details: President Zelenskyy stressed that Russia will be held responsible by the International Criminal Court, as well as by Ukrainian courts.

