Czech Republic to supply Ukraine with USD$29 million military aid

The Czech Republic plans to supply Ukraine with 600-700 million crowns (USD$25-29 million) in military aid, mainly property from storages, not used by the Czech army.

Source: European Pravda, referring to Ceske Noviny

Jana Černochová, the Minister of Defence of the Czech Republic, after the meeting with Petr Pavel, the President of the Czech Republic, on 5 April, presented the list of items Prague has sent to Ukraine and is planning to send shortly.

"The aid that we plan together with the head of the General Staff costs nearly 600-700 million crowns. This is not financial aid but military equipment that still remains in our storages, which is ‘unnecessary’ and which the Czech army can indeed send to Ukraine without putting its own defence capacity in danger," Černochová stated.

She stressed that the Ministry of Defence always makes sure that the military equipment sent to Ukraine can be replaced.

Recently, Petr Pavel, the President of the Czech Republic, stated that the Czech Republic helped Ukraine with armament supplies while it was possible, but it does not have available items anymore. He also sees certain possibilities in the air defence sector and in ammunition, which the Czech Republic is capable of manufacturing.

Černochová stated that the aid in this sector is ongoing, she mentioned the creation of the joint Czech-Ukrainian manufacturing cluster and the supplies by private companies that receive permits from the state in accelerated mode.

In February, Petr Fiala, the Prime Minister of the Czech Republic, stated that the military aid to Ukraine from the Czech government since the beginning of the full-scale Russian invasion had reached 10 billion Czech crowns (€422 million), and the defence industry of the Czech Republic had sent an additional 30 billion crowns (€1.27 billion) worth of armament.

