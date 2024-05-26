Photos emerge of nighttime rubble clearing at Kharkiv hypermarket destroyed in Russian attack

The rubble being cleared in the Epicentr hypermarket in Kharkiv. Photo: Suspilne Kharkiv

Clearing of rubble from the destroyed Epicentr hypermarket in Kharkiv continued on the night of 25-26 May.

Source: Suspilne Kharkiv, a Kharkiv-related branch of Ukrainian public broadcaster Suspilne

Details: Suspilne released photos of the rubble in the Kharkiv Epicentr being cleared after Russian strikes with guided aerial bombs.

Advertisement:

The rubble being cleared in the Epicentr hypermarket in Kharkiv. Photo: Suspilne Kharkiv

The rubble being cleared in the Epicentr hypermarket in Kharkiv. Photo: Suspilne Kharkiv

The rubble being cleared in the Epicentr hypermarket in Kharkiv. Photo: Suspilne Kharkiv

The rubble being cleared in the Epicentr hypermarket in Kharkiv. Photo: Suspilne Kharkiv

More updates on this topic: Death toll from Russian attack on Kharkiv hypermarket rises to 14

Background:

Support UP or become our patron!