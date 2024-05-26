Photos emerge of nighttime rubble clearing at Kharkiv hypermarket destroyed in Russian attack
Sunday, 26 May 2024, 03:18
Clearing of rubble from the destroyed Epicentr hypermarket in Kharkiv continued on the night of 25-26 May.
Source: Suspilne Kharkiv, a Kharkiv-related branch of Ukrainian public broadcaster Suspilne
Details: Suspilne released photos of the rubble in the Kharkiv Epicentr being cleared after Russian strikes with guided aerial bombs.
Background:
- On Saturday afternoon, Russian forces struck the Epicentr home improvement hypermarket in Kharkiv, claiming the lives of two people and leaving 35 injured.
- Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy said over 200 people could have been in the hypermarket.
- At 17:45, the fire in the hypermarket had been contained.
- Earlier, it was reported that the death toll from the attack on the Epicentr hypermarket in Kharkiv had risen to six and the number of injured to 40.
