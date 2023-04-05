Poland and Ukraine sign memorandums on reconstruction and joint production of ammunition

Poland and Ukraine have signed memorandums of understanding on cooperation in the reconstruction of Ukraine and an agreement on cooperation in the joint production of 125 mm tank ammunition.

Source: TVN24; European Pravda



Details: Two documents on Ukraine's reconstruction and arms were signed at the Prime Minister's Office in Warsaw in the presence of Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy and Polish Prime Minister Mateusz Morawiecki.

"Poles know the great value of freedom and solidarity, so we support Ukrainians in their struggle. The security of the whole of Europe and the security of Poland are also at stake in this war," Morawiecki said.

Advertisement:

Morawiecki added that Ukraine was buying weapons produced at Polish factories, including Krab self-propelled artillery systems and Rosomak armoured vehicles.

📸 W #KPRM trwa spotkanie dwustronne premiera 🇵🇱 @MorawieckiM i prezydenta 🇺🇦 @ZelenskyyUa wraz z delegacjami obu państw.



➡️ Podczas spotkania omawiane są możliwości dalszego wsparcia 🇺🇦 w walce o wolność i bezpieczeństwo Europy oraz kwestie odbudowy zniszczeń wojennych i… pic.twitter.com/BOFhtzSCap — Kancelaria Premiera (@PremierRP) April 5, 2023

Earlier, it was reported that Ukraine would purchase 100 Polish-made Rosomak armoured vehicles from Poland.

Background: Polish President Andrzej Duda said that Kyiv and Warsaw were working on a new cooperation agreement between the two countries.



Journalists fight on their own frontline. Support Ukrainska Pravda or become our patron!